Can You Stream ‘Metalocalypse: Army of the Doomstar’ Now? When Will it Be Available on Max?

David Satin

Turn that volume all the way up to 11, “Metalocalypse” fans. A new feature film starring Dethklok and its motley crew of members titled “Metalocalypse: Army of the Doomstar” is available on transactional video-on-demand (TVOD) platforms like Prime Video now!

After the heroic rescue of Toki Wartooth, Dethklok frontman Nathan Explosion finds himself traumatized in a brutal professional and romantic flat-spin all while he is tasked with fulfilling the prophecy and confronting the ultimate songwriting challenge: write the SONG OF SALVATION and save the planet. Can Nathan Explosion look beyond his brutally damaged ego to save his band, stop the Metalocalypse, and finally face the ultimate evil: Salacia?

Although not many critics have given the film much notice, it has a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and 85% of audiences agree it’s a worthwhile entrant into the “Metalocalypse” franchise.

Check out the Trailer for ‘Metalocalypse: Army of the Doomstar’:

The movie was a straight-to-video release, so you won’t have to schlep to a theater to see it. Currently, “Metalocalypse: Army of the Doomstar” is only available for digital purchase, and cannot yet be rented or streamed as part of a subscription on any platform.

The good news is, there’s almost no chance the film ends up anywhere other than Max when it does become available to stream. Max is the current home of the original “Metalocalypse” series and other cartoons from Adult Swim, like “Aqua Teen Hunger Force” and its latest direct-to-video movie “Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm.”

In fact, “Plantasm” might be instructive when answering the question of when “Metalocalypse: Army of the Doomstar” will be available on Max. The “ATHF” movie was first released on DVD, Blu-ray and digital platforms on Nov. 8, 2022, and debuted on Max on Feb. 8, 2023, 92 days later. That’s a fairly long period on TVOD services, and while fans may not have to wait quite long for the new “Metalocalypse” film, it’s clear that Warner Bros. Discovery is sticking with its strategy of maximizing new movie releases to their fullest financial potential, even if they’re straight-to-video.

Our best guess is that “Metalocalypse: Army of the Doomstar” will be available to stream on Max 70 days after its initial release on Aug. 22. That will bring the film to streaming on Oct. 31, the perfect Halloween treat for viewers who want to spend the holiday rocking out.

Max

Max is a subscription video streaming service that gives access to the full HBO library, along with exclusive Max Originals. There are hubs for content from TLC, HGTV, Food Network, Discovery, TCM, Cartoon Network, Travel Channel, ID, and more. Watch hit series like “The Last of Us,” “House of the Dragon,” “Succession,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” and more. The service changed its name from “HBO Max” on May 23, 2023.

Max has three tiers, an ad-supported plan for $9.99 an ad-free plan for $15.99, and the ultimate tier that includes 4K for $19.99.

All Max subscribers will get the full libraries of shows like “Friends”, “The Big Bang Theory”, “South Park”, “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”, “The West Wing”, and more.

You can choose to add Max as a subscription through Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, or other Live TV providers.

