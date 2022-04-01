Can You Stream ‘Morbius’ Without Going to Theaters?

Jared Leto’s entry into the Sony Marvel universe is finally coming out after multiple delays, almost three years after filming wrapped. The superhero film “Morbius” finally arrives in theaters today, on Friday, April 1.

“Morbius” is expected to be in theaters for at least a few months, however, the question on every streamer’s mind is when will we be able to enjoy it at home?

Where Will ‘Morbius’ Be Available to Stream?

“Morbius” is part of Sony’s “Spider-Man” universe, meaning the rights to the character are owned by Sony Pictures studio rather than the original Marvel creators, much like Tom Hardy’s “Venom” films and “Spider-Man.”

In April 2021, the company struck a deal with Netflix to get the exclusive rights to stream its movies in a first-pay-window agreement. All of the studio’s films released in 2022 will be on Netflix before they’re available on any other service or TV network.

Thus, “Morbius” is going to stream first on Netflix.

When Will ‘Morbius’ Be Available to Stream?

Neither Netflix nor Sony has announced a streaming release date for “Morbius” yet. However, the industry standard is typically around six to nine months after a film’s initial theatrical release date (the movie theater exclusive run is usually 30-45 days). It’s most likely that the film would be available on home entertainment like DVD and BluRay, and to rent or buy on services like Amazon and Google Play, before being available to stream.

Although, Sony’s “Uncharted” arrived on the streaming platform two months after its theatrical run, on the other hand, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” got a VOD release four months after it came out in theatres, but hasn’t arrived on a streaming platform yet.

So if Sony and Netflix stick with this kind of timeline for Morbius, the movie would start streaming on Netflix sometime between October/November and the end of this year.

Whether or not “Morbius” is going to follow this timeline is complicated.

How to Stream ‘Morbius’

When: Late 2022

Where: Netflix

Stream: Watch with a subscription to Netflix

About ‘Morbius’

In the film, Leto plays a biochemist named Dr. Michael Morbius who suffers from a rare blood disorder. He is determined to save others from his fate and attempts to cure his blood disease. While at first it seems to work, a darkness brewing inside him is unleashed and he becomes an evil vampire.

Jared stars next to Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, Jared Harris, Al Madrigal, and Tyrese Gibson.

On What Devices Can You Stream ‘Morbius’ on Netflix?

Netflix is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.