Can You Stream NFL Preseason Games on DIRECTV STREAM?

One of the best ways to stream NFL games is with DIRECTV STREAM, which currently offers a 5-Day Free Trial, plus $20 OFF Your First 2 Months. But, what 2022 NFL Preseason games will you be able to watch with your subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

5-Day Free Trial $69.99+ / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

What NFL Channels Does DIRECTV STREAM Carry?

DIRECTV STREAM offers all the major channels that carry local NFL games CBS, FOX, NBC, and ESPN, but they don’t offer NFL Network or NFL RedZone.

During the NFL Preseason, all games air locally on a CBS, FOX, NBC, or ABC affiliate, so while you won’t be able to watch out-of-market games on NFL Network, you will be able to stream your local team’s preseason games with DIRECTV STREAM.

To access NFL on CBS, NFL on Fox, Sunday Night Football, Monday Night Football, and Thursday Night Football, you will need a subscription to their Entertainment Plan which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial, plus $20 OFF Your First 2 Months. If you upgrade to their $89.99 Choice Plan, you will get your Regional Sports Network from Bally Sports, YES Network, Spectrum SportsNet, and others – plus 3-Months of HBO Max For Free.

Can You Get NFL RedZone with DIRECTV STREAM?

If you want NFL RedZone, there are many inexpensive options to get it without cable. Both fuboTV and Hulu Live TV include NFL RedZone in their Sports Add-On, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can also get it from Sling TV, which currently offers it as part of Sling Blue + Sports Extra, which is available for just $28.50 For Your First Month.