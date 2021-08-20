Can You Stream PAW Patrol: The Movie on HBO Max?

If you have a little PAW Patrol fan in your life, you won’t even have to go to theaters to watch it. While you can stream a lot of kids content with HBO Max, like Sesame Street and The Not Too Late Night Show with Elmo, you won’t be able to watch it on HBO Max.

About “PAW Patrol: The Movie”

In PAW Patrol: The Movie, Ryder (Will Brisbin) and his team of dogs are responding to a call for help in Adventure City. They work together alongside a dachshund named Liberty (Marsai Martin). They attempt to prevent the chaos planned by the newly elected Mayor Humdinger (Ron Pardo). While the pups are taking on this new role, police dog Chase (Iain Armitage) has to face his own trauma. He used to be a stray in Adventure City before finding a home in Adventure Bay.

Randall Park, Jimmy Kimmel, Tyler Perry, Dax Shepard, and Kim Kardashian all make voice cameos throughout the movie. It also features songs from Adam Levine and Alessia Cara.

How to Watch PAW Patrol: The Movie

When: Friday, August 20

Where: Paramount+

