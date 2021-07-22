Can You Stream the 2020 Tokyo Olympics with fuboTV?

If you’re looking to stream the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, one of the easiest ways to stream it without cable is with fuboTV. If you subscribe to fuboTV, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial, you can catch the entire Olympics Games online at a fraction of the cost of cable or satellite – and even stream it in 4K.

But, what Olympic Events will you be able to watch with your fuboTV?

What Olympic Channels Does fuboTV Carry?

fuboTV offers all of the major channels that will air the Olympics - NBC, NBC Sports Network, USA Network, CNBC, Olympic Channel, and Golf Channel. All of these channels are available as part of their $64.99 a month Starter Plan, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial.

Not only will you get Olympic Coverage via the fuboTV App, you will also be able to use your fuboTV credentials to access the NBC Sports App and NBCOlympics Website. With that, you will be able to access nearly every Olympic Event from your streaming player, mobile device, tablet, or computer – including those not available on TV.

Since fuboTV carries NBC in nearly every city, you will be able to watch your local NBC affiliate, which will air the Opening Ceremony live and events in primetime to help you catch up on the action.

With fuboTV, you will also get access to the Olympic Channel, which will air Tennis and Wrestling Coverage, and Golf Channel, which will air the Men’s and Women’s Golf Tournaments – at no extra charge.

Can You Stream the Olympics in 4K with fuboTV?

fuboTV ($64.99) is the only Live TV Streaming Service that includes 4K Olympic Coverage at no extra charge to their service. In select markets, you will be able to stream 4K coverage on NBC, while in all markets you can watch Golf, Tennis, and Wrestling on Olympic Channel and Golf Channel.

fuboTV Olympic 4K Coverage is Available In:

New York, NY

Los Angeles, CA

Chicago, IL

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX

Boston, MA (Manchester, NH)

Customers in those markets can stream the 2020 Olympics in 4K as part of their $64.99 a month plan, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial. In other markets, customers will be able to access NBC, NBC Sports Network, Golf Channel, and Olympic Channel in HD as part of the base plan.