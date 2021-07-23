Can You Stream the 2020 Tokyo Olympics with NBC, NBC Sports, and NBCOlympics App?

If you’re looking to stream the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, you can stream all the Olympic action from the NBC App, NBC Sports App, and NBCOlympics Website. However, in order to watch you will need a cable, satellite or streaming subscription to unlock access.

If you are looking for the lowest cost option to stream the 2020 Olympic Games, you can get nearly all the Olympic Coverage you need from Sling TV. With Sling TV, you can stream NBC (in select markets), NBCSN, USA Network, and Olympic Channel for just $10 for an entire month.

On top of that, you will be able to unlock the NBC and NBC Sports App with your Sling TV credentials.

How to Unlock NBC Sports App to Stream 2020 Olympics?

If you get access NBC and their cable channels as part of your cable, satellite, or Live TV Streaming Service, you can watch the entire 2020 Tokyo Olympics using the NBC Sports App, NBC App, and NBCOlympics.com. In addition to being able to stream all Olympics events live, you can also watch them on-demand.

You can download the NBC and NBC Sports App on all major streaming platforms including Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV, iOS and Android. Once you do that, you can use your streaming or cable credentials to log-in to the app and unlock free streaming.

If you don’t have cable or streaming credentials, you’ll get a one-time pass of 30 minutes, with 5 minutes of additional access per day.

Go to NBCOlympics.com and Choose a Live Stream Select “Sign In with your Cable Provider” on the Right Side Search for your cable or streaming provider like Sling, Hulu, fuboTV, AT&T TV, or YouTube TV Sign-in with the credentials to your cable or streaming service account

But if you choose Sling TV, what Olympic Events will you be able to watch with your Sling subscription?

What Olympic Channels Does Sling TV Carry?

Sling TV offers all of the major channels that will air the Olympics - NBC, NBC Sports Network, USA Network, CNBC, Olympic Channel, and Golf Channel. All but CNBC and Golf Channel are included in the base Sling Blue plan, the others can be added as part of the Sports Extra and News Extra add-on.

You will be able to get Olympic Coverage inside of Sling TV, but you can also use your TV Everywhere credentials on the NBC Sports App and NBCOlympics Website. With that, you will be able to access nearly every Olympic Event from your streaming player, mobile device, tablet, or computer – including those not available on TV.