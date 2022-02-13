Can You Stream the 2022 Super Bowl For Free?

If you’re looking to stream the 2022 Super Bowl, you can stream the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams in a number of different ways – but there isn’t one absolutely free. That’s because unlike the past few seasons, NBC will require you to authenticate with your TV Everywhere credentials to stream in the NBC or NBC Sports Apps.

While you will still be able to watch for free on mobile and tablets using the NFL and Yahoo! Sports Apps, you will need to pay if you want to stream it on your Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, or other connected TV device.

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Los Angeles Rams

When: Sunday, February 13, 2022 at 6:30 PM EST

TV: NBC

Stream: Watch with a 5-Day Free Trial to DIRECTV STREAM

There are still some options to stream with a free trial.

You could sign-up for a Live TV Streaming Service that offers a free trial, like fuboTV, which has a 7-Day Free Trial, or DIRECTV STREAM, which offers a 5-Day Free Trial. Both Sling TV and YouTube TV do as well, while Hulu recently dropped a free trial on their service.

Earlier this month, NBC confirmed to The Streamable, that they will be streaming the Super Bowl in the NBC Sports App and on Peacock, but neither will be accessible for free unless you have a subscription. When it comes to the NBC Sports App, you will need to authenticate with your TV Everywhere credentials from your cable, satellite, or streaming provider.

With Peacock, you will need to subscribe to the Peacock Premium tier ($4.99), which no longer offers a free trial – as it was dropped ahead of the 2020 Summer Olympics. On the plus side, if you do sign-up for a month to stream the Super Bowl, you can also use it to watch every Olympic event, which is being simulcast on Peacock Premium.

And of course, there is always a trusty antenna. If you can pick-up your local NBC affiliate over-the-air, you can watch the game on your TV using – what can be as low as $10 one-time purchase of antenna.