 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
Los Angeles Rams NBC
Peacock Cincinnati Bengals

Can You Stream the 2022 Super Bowl For Free?

Jason Gurwin

If you’re looking to stream the 2022 Super Bowl, you can stream the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams in a number of different ways – but there isn’t one absolutely free. That’s because unlike the past few seasons, NBC will require you to authenticate with your TV Everywhere credentials to stream in the NBC or NBC Sports Apps.

While you will still be able to watch for free on mobile and tablets using the NFL and Yahoo! Sports Apps, you will need to pay if you want to stream it on your Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, or other connected TV device.

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Los Angeles Rams

There are still some options to stream with a free trial.

You could sign-up for a Live TV Streaming Service that offers a free trial, like fuboTV, which has a 7-Day Free Trial, or DIRECTV STREAM, which offers a 5-Day Free Trial. Both Sling TV and YouTube TV do as well, while Hulu recently dropped a free trial on their service.

DTV STREAM fuboTV Hulu Philo Sling TV YouTube
Free Trial Free Trial Sign Up Free Trial Free Trial Sign Up
$69.99 $64.99 $69.99 $25 $35 $35 $64.99
NBC - -

Earlier this month, NBC confirmed to The Streamable, that they will be streaming the Super Bowl in the NBC Sports App and on Peacock, but neither will be accessible for free unless you have a subscription. When it comes to the NBC Sports App, you will need to authenticate with your TV Everywhere credentials from your cable, satellite, or streaming provider.

With Peacock, you will need to subscribe to the Peacock Premium tier ($4.99), which no longer offers a free trial – as it was dropped ahead of the 2020 Summer Olympics. On the plus side, if you do sign-up for a month to stream the Super Bowl, you can also use it to watch every Olympic event, which is being simulcast on Peacock Premium.

And of course, there is always a trusty antenna. If you can pick-up your local NBC affiliate over-the-air, you can watch the game on your TV using – what can be as low as $10 one-time purchase of antenna.

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.