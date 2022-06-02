Can You Use Hulu Live in Multiple Locations at Once?

Hulu Live is quickly becoming one of the most popular alternatives to cable. One of the biggest draws of such streaming platforms is the ability to watch video-on-demand (VoD) and live TV on a number of different devices simultaneously. Problems arise when subscribers attempt the access Hulu Live in multiple locations. As streaming services strive to overtake cable as primary media content sources, these accessibility concerns may prove costly to providers like Hulu TV in the long run.

Can You Use Hulu Live TV in Multiple Locations?

Because the provider is considered a single-home service, Hulu + Live TV limits the ways subscribers can use its service on more than one network. “Living room” devices such as a TV, Roku, or gaming console must be set up with a home network and will not access Live TV without that connection. In addition, the standard plan only allows two devices to watch simultaneously on a single network, with unlimited access costing an additional fee. These living room devices restricted to single networks include:

Amazon Fire TV and Fire TV Stick

Chromecast, Roku TVs, and Roku players

LG, Samsung, and VIZIO SmartCast TVs

PlayStation 4/5, Xbox 360, and Xbox One

Android and Apple TVs

This is a huge concern for those subscribers wishing to watch Hulu Live TV in multiple homes. While Netflix is targeting its members that share passwords amongst themselves, Hulu Live’s policy seems to punish those that own more than one at-home streaming device at two residences. Cord-cutters may argue that they pay for a streaming service, and should have access across all their devices, not just mobile.

Keeping “Home” Networks at Home

Currently, you can watch Hulu Live in different locations across a range of gadgets, but there is a catch. The service may restrict content or access to streaming entirely, depending on where and how you decide to watch. Viewers can freely watch the service on their computers, iPads, tablets and other mobile devices, but that’s where live TV finds its limitations

Hulu looks at each login’s location and if it doesn’t match the chosen “home” network, flags are immediately raised. This issue is mitigated on mobile devices by simply popping on to that home network once a month, ensuring globe-trotting tourists will have uninterrupted access to local content. For couch surfers and multi-home viewers, access to smart TV and in-home streaming devices is much more restrictive.

Echoes of Cable TV

The policy makes sense from Hulu Live’s end. Just like for cable users, the service is only available at a single site. Watching Hulu Live at multiple locations would go against this concept even though the service isn’t tied to a landline. When cable users switch to their vacation homes in warmer climes, they often need to contact their provider and temporarily halt service, turning it on at the new location upon arrival.

Hulu actually makes things much easier for vacationers since the system allows users to change their home network up to four times each year. It’s a perfect workaround for those needing to switch every few months, it doesn’t help those who want to share their accounts with their college-bound kids or subscribers that regularly find themselves in different locales.

Sharing Streaming by Poaching Passwords

Streaming shows in more than one location is nothing new. Recently, Netflix has attempted to crack down on password sharing as subscribers allow friends and family at different addresses to log in to their accounts. Unfortunately for the streaming giant, their efforts in Central America have had less than positive results. A Peruvian consumer rights agency is investigating Netflix’s price increase policy as a discriminatory practice, while subscribers across the continent are confused as to who should be getting these extra charges in the first place.

Consumers are also narrowing their gaze at such subscription hikes as password sharing and location-hopping have been a mainstay of streaming subscriptions almost since their inception. Hulu’s live TV service already has limitations in place and cable-cutters are seeing this and similar policies as a return to the days of cable-corded dominance.

Skirting the Streaming Issue

While there are workarounds for network-watching streamers, for the time being, you can use Hulu Live in multiple locations at once as long as you are only using mobile devices away from your home. Alternatively, before leaving on vacation subscribers can change their home network so they won’t interrupt their service as they relocate. Savvy consumers can also cast their subscription to a smart TV from their mobile device, circumventing the network restrictions entirely.

Streaming services want to maximize their revenue by wrangling in subscribers who freely hand out access to their accounts. While it makes sense to curb password sharing, multi-property subscribers are tied to their “home” networks, even if their current location isn’t even home. Closely following Hulu Live’s terms of service means that cord-cutters may need to spend more on their TV viewing, or find creative ways of bucking a trend that had them turning to streaming in the first place.