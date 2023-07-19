Can You Watch 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in 4K?

The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup is set to kick off this week! Fans of the beautiful game are rejoicing all over the world, and setting up watch parties to see their women’s national teams in action in one of the most-watched sporting events shown on TV.

Many sports fans are likely wondering whether Women’s World Cup matches will be shown in 4K this year. After all, a 4K screen resolution is one of the best ways to watch live sports; the 3,840 by 2,160-pixel screen resolution ensures fans see the action as clearly as possible, and won’t miss it when a player inches one toe a little too far out of bounds.

The good news is that this year’s World Cup is being broadcast by Fox and FS1, which means games will be available to stream in 4K! Fox upgrades its 1080p broadcasts to full 4K HDR for major sporting events, and all 64 games of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup will be available at this resolution.

How to Watch 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup Games in 4K on DIRECTV STREAM

DIRECTV STREAM carries Fox and FS1 in all of its packages, though some customers may be affected by the company's carriage dispute with Nexstar and see their local Fox channel blacked out. DIRECTV STREAM offers 4K channels to users with its Gemini streaming device, as well as to users of most 4K-enabled Roku devices.

Users will want to check 4K Ultra channels 105 and 106 to see live sports. Channel 105 will carry the July 20 match between Nigeria and Canada, the July 26 contest between the USWNT and the Netherlands, and the July 30 tilt between Colombia and Germany in 4K. Check your DIRECTV programming guide for more World Cup games that will potentially be available on the service.

How to Watch 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup Games in 4K on Fubo

Fubo users will need to be signed up for the service’s Elite plan ($95.98 per month, including regional sports network fee) or above to watch content in 4K. The service offers a Fox 4K and FS1 4K channel, so users need only navigate to those channels to watch each and every game of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in 4K. Fubo’s 4K streams work on most 4K-enabled devices, including streaming players and smart TVs from Amazon, Apple, Roku, Google, LG, and Samsung.

How to Watch 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup Games in 4K on YouTube TV

YouTube TV includes FS1 and Fox in its base plan, but the ability to watch in 4K is reserved for users who purchase the 4K Plus add-on. It costs $9.99 per month on top of the $72.99 monthly subscription fee, but it also unlocks unlimited concurrent streams within the home, and the ability to view select DVR content offline on mobile devices.

How to Watch 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup Games in 4K on Fox Sports App

If you’ve got TV Everywhere credentials from your cable and satellite provider, you can download the Fox Sports app to watch 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup matches on the go. Each match will be available to stream live on the app in 4K, which will house both live streams and on-demand replays.