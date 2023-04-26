Can You Watch 2023 NFL Draft on ESPN+?

The excitement and intrigue of the 2023 NFL Draft is nearly upon us! The draft begins Thursday, April 27 and continues through Saturday, April 29, and every team in the league will get the chance to walk away with some exciting new prospects from the college ranks.

But will ESPN+ subscribers get to watch this year’s NFL draft as part of their subscription? ESPN+ does sometimes host the “ManningCast” alternative stream of “Monday Night Football,” along with more than 27,000 live sporting events a year. Unfortunately, while there will be analysis and other coverage of the NFL Draft on ESPN+, you won’t be watch to follow pick-by-pick video of the draft on the service.

The NFL draft this year will be on ABC, ESPN and NFL Network. There are a multitude of live TV streaming services that offer one of these three channels, and you can see every pick of every team on each channel. Keep reading to check our recommendations!

Top Picks to Stream 2023 NFL Draft

How to Stream 2023 NFL Draft

There are few events NFL fans look forward to more in a given year than the annual draft. It’s a thrilling time, when each team in the league has a chance to meaningfully improve if they play their cards right. This year’s draft will play out on ABC, ESPN, and NFL Network in its entirety.

Five live TV streaming services carry at least one of the channels you’ll need to see every pick of the 2023 NFL Draft: DIRECTV STREAM, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV. Keep scrolling to see which we recommend!

Our Top Pick: Fubo

The sports-focused streaming service Fubo is our best choice for cord-cutters to stream the 2023 NFL Draft. This service starts at $85.98 (including regional sports network [RSN] fee), but it comes with a seven-day free trial, so you’ll be able to stream every pick on all three days of the NFL draft for free. It carries ABC, ESPN, and NFL Network, so you’ll get your choice of which coverage you want to watch.

Your Fubo subscription will also bring you a ton of RSNs, including the full range of Bally Sports channels. Other national sports networks like NBA TV, NHL Network, and [MLB TV] are also available on Fubo, making it a dream for the biggest sports fanatics out there.

Best Alternative: DIRECTV STREAM

It’s really a choice between 1a and 1b when deciding between Fubo and DIRECTV STREAM. The edge goes to Fubo because it carries all three of the channels you can watch the draft on, whereas DIRECTV STREAM only carries two: ABC and ESPN.

But DIRECTV STREAM will save you a little money; the service offers a five-day free trial, and plans start at $74.99. That’s before the limited time offer from the service that gives new subscribers $10 off their service for their first three months.

DIRECTV STREAM also carries more major cable channels than any other service on the market, so you’ll get great value from a subscription. It may not offer NFL Network, but it does have a ton of news, entertainment, and sports options to choose from once the draft is over.

Best Budget Pick: Sling TV

If you cut the cord to slim down your budget, there may just be room in it for Sling TV. Sling offers three plans: Sling Blue and Sling Orange, which both offer their own distinct channel choices, and Sling Orange and Blue, which combines the channel listings of both.

Sling Orange carries ESPN, and Sling Blue carries NFL Networks in all markets, plus ABC in Chicago, Fresno, Houston, Los Angeles, New York City, Philadelphia, Raleigh-Durham and San Francisco. Sling Orange or Blue usually costs $40 per month, and Sling Orange and Blue runs $55 per month. If you live in Chicago, Los Angeles, New York City, Philadelphia, and San Francisco and get ABC with your Sling Blue plan, you do get charged an extra $5 per month.

Right now, however, Sling is giving new users 50% off their first month of service. That means you can watch the 2023 NFL Draft for as little as $20, or $27.50 if you want to choose any one of the three available channels to watch it on.

Best Bundled Service: Hulu + Live TV

The next option you have to stream the NFL Draft this year is Hulu + Live TV. It’s one of the cheaper choices you have to see all three channels that will be televising the draft in 2023, with plans starting at $69.99 per month. The real draw to Hulu + Live TV is that subscriptions come bundled with Disney+ and ESPN+ at no extra charge. If you’re an ESPN+ subscriber already, this is a good way to watch the NFL Draft on whichever channel you want and get free Disney+ at the same time.

Last Alternative: YouTube TV

There’s one more service that will carry ABC, ESPN, and NFL Network: YouTube TV. This service will also host NFL Sunday Ticket for the first time in 2023, so it’s a natural connection for some fans to the NFL Draft. Plans start at $72.99.

New subscribers don’t get a uniform free trial from YouTube TV, however. There’s also no large supply of regional sports networks, and no free services bundled into a YouTube TV subscription just for signing up. That’s why it comes up in the final position on our list of services to watch the 2023 NFL Draft.

What About NFL+?

The NFL launched its own streaming platform before the start of the 2022 season, and if you don’t mind watching on your phone NFL+ is a good option to watch the draft this year. That’s the kicker, though; whether you’re on the $4.99 or $9.99 per month price tier, you can only watch pick-by-pick coverage of the draft on NFL+ via a mobile device.