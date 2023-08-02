Can You Watch 2023 NFL Preseason Games on Tubi?

The 2023 NFL preseason is almost here! Preseason action starts on Thursday, Aug. 3 with the Pro Football Hall of Fame game from Canton OH., featuring the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets. The rest of the league gets underway starting Thursday, Aug. 10.

Tubi, the free streaming platform owned by Fox will not be offering any preseason NFL action this year. The service tested the waters by offering a wide variety of coverage surrounding the 2022 FIFA World Cup, but it’s been all quiet on the sports front for Tubi outside of its free ad-supported TV (FAST) channels.

To watch the 2023 NFL preseason live, you’ll need a live TV streaming service that carries the several channels necessary to watch all games. There are several to choose from, so check out The Streamable’s breakdown of each service below!

Best Choices to Stream 2023 NFL Preseason

Top Pick for Watching 2023 NFL Preseason: DIRECTV STREAM Five-day free trial

Biggest selection of top cable and sports channels

$10 off the first three months for a limited time 5-Day Free Trial $74.99+ / month directv.com/stream Best Pick for Sports Addicts to Watch 2023 NFL Preseason: Fubo Seven-day free trial

Large array of national and regional sports networks 7-Day Free Trial $85.98 / month fubo.tv

How Cord Cutters Can Stream 2023 NFL Preseason Games

Tubi may not be carrying any NFL preseason games, but DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu + Live TV, Fubo, Sling TV and YouTube TV all carry at least some of the networks needed to watch contests live. Keep reading to see which might be right for you!

Top Choice for Watching 2023 NFL Preseason: DIRECTV STREAM

The Streamable’s Top Pick for watching the 2023 NFL preseason is DIRECTV STREAM. It comes with a five-day free trial for all new customers, plus a limited-time promotional offer of $10 off per month for the first three months a user is subscribed. Plans start at $74.99, but you’ll want to upgrade to the Choice package to watch NFL Network without an add-on.

DIRECTV is currently in the midst of a carriage dispute with Nexstar which is causing many Nexstar-owned affiliates to go dark on the service. But DIRECTV STREAM offers more of the top cable channels than any other live TV service, so you’ll still catch NFL preseason action with it.

Best Alternative for Watching 2023 NFL Preseason: Fubo

Fubo has got your back for watching the NFL preseason, the end of the MLB regular season, and more. A Fubo subscription begins with a seven-day free trial, after which plans start at $85.98 per month (including regional sports network fees). The service carries a wide variety of national and regional sports channels as part of its base Pro plan, and users can even watch college sports on channels like ACC Network and Big Ten Network.

Top Pick for Customers Who Love Bundling: Hulu + Live TV

Hulu + Live TV is all about the extras. To start with, this $69.99 per month and up streamer offers all the channels needed to watch NFL preseason action in 2023. Then the bonuses kick in, namely that Hulu + Live TV subscribers get the Disney Bundle thrown into their service at no extra cost. That puts Disney+ and ESPN+ right at the fingertips of Hulu + Live TV subscribers!

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($18 value)

Best Budget Pick: Sling TV

It’s too bad for Sling TV that NFL preseason broadcasts are so reliant on local affiliates to carry games, as the service does not offer ABC, Fox, and NBC in all markets, or CBS anywhere. Users who do get all of the broadcast channels Sling offers in their area will have to pay $5 per month extra to see them, too.

But the good news is if you’re a customer living in such an area, you can save big on the NFL preseason this year! Sling is offering new customers half off their first month’s subscription, so you can start watching the NFL preseason for as little as $25. NFL Network is on Sling’s Blue plan, and ESPN is in the Orange package, but Sling makes it seamless to switch between the two, or simply sign up for both at a discounted rate!

Last Choice to Stream 2023 NFL Preseason: YouTube TV

YouTube TV is definitely a viable option for streaming the 2023 NFL preseason. It carries all the necessary channels, and is currently running a special introductory offer for new users: $64.99 per month for the first three months of service instead of the normal $72.99.

But there’s no uniform free trial for all new users on YouTube TV, and you won’t see any extra streaming services bundled into your price either. You can definitely watch the 2023 NFL preseason on YouTube TV, but it won’t come with many bonuses attached.