Can You Watch 2023 NFL Wildcard Games in 4K?

The NFL playoffs start Saturday, Jan. 14 with a new, expanded Wild Card round. The weekend will feature six games across three different networks, with a potential trip to the big game on the line. It’s win or go home time, and if your favorite team is still in the mix, you’ve probably got plans for your game already mapped out.

But you may be wondering if you’ll be able to watch in ultra-high-definition 4K. Watching sports in 4K offers one of the best viewing experiences available, as the 3840×2160 resolution ensures audiences get a clear and fully realistic picture of all the action happening in front of them.

There will be two Wild Card games broadcast in 4K resolution this weekend, both on FOX; the Seahawks-49ers game on Saturday, Jan. 14, and the Giants-Vikings game on Sunday, Jan. 15.

Schedule of 4K NFL Wild Card Games This Weekend

Date Time (ET) Matchup Network Saturday, Jan. 14 4:30 p.m. Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers FOX Sunday, Jan. 15 4:30 p.m. New York Giants vs. Minnesota Vikings FOX

Sadly, none of the other games on Wild Card weekend will be offered in 4K by their broadcast networks. So what’s the best way to watch these two games in crystal clear 4K resolution?

The easiest way to watch these games in 4K is to sign into the FOX Sports app on your connected or smart TV using your TV Everywhere credentials, assuming your setup has 4K capabilities. If you have FOX as part of your channel package, you will have access to the games in the highest quality video possible.

Of course, if you need more 4K in your life, there are other options for more robust high-quality content and a live TV streaming service will be your best bet. Currently, the cheapest option to stream these games in 4K would be to pick up a subscription to fuboTV. Fubo offers select events in 4K at no additional cost as part of their Elite Plan ($84.99/mo.), including this weekend’s two Wild Card matchups, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial.

The other option for watching the two Wild Card games in 4K would be a subscription to YouTube TV. A base plan includes 60+ channels for $64.99 per month, but users will need the 4K Plus add-on to get UHD content. The add-on is $19.99 per month, but it also includes the ability to download select 4K content, plus unlimited streams in your home.

Still Need a 4K Device?

To enjoy content offered in 4K, you’ll need a smart TV or streaming device that is equipped to process content in 4K resolution. Luckily, there are several streaming devices available that offer support for 4K streaming at affordable price points.