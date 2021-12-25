 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
Sling TV

Can You Watch Bucks vs. Celtics Christmas Game on Sling TV?

Jason Gurwin

The defending champion Milwaukee Bucks play the Boston Celtics on Christmas Day at 2:30pm ET on ABC. While Sling TV doesn’t carry ABC, you can still watch the the Celtics/Bucks Sling TV subscription.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Boston Celtics

  • When: Saturday, December 25, 2021 at 2:30 PM EST
  • TV: ESPN3 and ABC

Fortunately, the game will be simulcast on ESPN3, which means that if you subscribe to Sling TV Orange Plan, you can still watch game without the need of an antenna. If by chance you don’t get access to ABC in your local market with fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, or YouTube TV, you can also stream the game on ESPN3.

DTV STREAM fuboTV Hulu Philo Sling TV YouTube
Sign Up Free Trial Sign Up Free Trial Get $25 OFF Sign Up
$69.99 $64.99 $69.99 $25 $35 $35 $64.99
ESPN3 - - - -

Sling TV has a special promotion, where new subscribers can get their first month for just $10, which is normally $35 a month.

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.