Can You Watch Bucks vs. Celtics Christmas Game on Sling TV?

The defending champion Milwaukee Bucks play the Boston Celtics on Christmas Day at 2:30pm ET on ABC. While Sling TV doesn’t carry ABC, you can still watch the the Celtics/Bucks Sling TV subscription.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Boston Celtics

When: Saturday, December 25, 2021 at 2:30 PM EST

TV: ESPN3 and ABC

Stream: Watch with a Sling TV subscription

Get $25 OFF $35+ / month sling.com Limited Time: Get First Month of Sling Orange or Sling Blue for Just $10.

Fortunately, the game will be simulcast on ESPN3, which means that if you subscribe to Sling TV Orange Plan, you can still watch game without the need of an antenna. If by chance you don’t get access to ABC in your local market with fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, or YouTube TV, you can also stream the game on ESPN3.

Sling TV has a special promotion, where new subscribers can get their first month for just $10, which is normally $35 a month.