Can You Watch HBO Max With Hulu?
With so many streaming services to choose from, cord-cutters have to be picky about which subscriptions they ultimately end up going with. Budgets are tightening, and there’s more content than ever to pick from.
Is it still possible to get HBO Max with Hulu? Is there a discount for adding HBO Max to your Hulu? We’ll summarize all the information you need here!
If you have the standard on-demand version of Hulu ($6.99-$12.99 / month), you can add HBO Max as an add-on for $14.99 / month within the Hulu interface.
However, some HBO Max exclusives will not be available in the Hulu app - you’d have to open the HBO Max app and authenticate your subscription with your Hulu credentials.
The primary benefit to this option is that you’d just get one bill.
Is HBO Max Available With Hulu Live TV?
If you want access to live, linear HBO channels, a great option is to add the HBO Max add-on to your Hulu Live TV subscription. If you do this, you’ll be able to watch and record HBO shows and movies within the Hulu interface, and open the separate HBO Max if you want that content. Adding HBO Max to Hulu Live TV costs
It’s the superior solution for customers looking to access the features of HBO Max and Hulu at once.
How Much is The HBO Max Add on For Hulu and Hulu+ Live TV?
The HBO Max add-on costs $14.99 / month on both Hulu and Hulu+ Live TV. Currently, there are no discounts offered by either HBO Max or Hulu for bundling the two services together.
Will There be Commercials?
No, if you add HBO Max to your Hulu subscription, you will be paying for the ad free tier of HBO Max. Even if you have an ad supported Hulu subscription, the HBO Max add on for Hulu will be ad free.
HBO Max offers a standalone ad-supported tier of its service for $9.99 / month. This version of the service is not available via Hulu.
What Will You Get With a Hulu or Hulu+ Live TV Account?
Now that we’ve established you can watch HBO Max with Hulu, it’s time to decide if Hulu is right for you! Hulu offers two services: a standalone VOD streaming service and a live TV streaming service.
Hulu
Hulu’s VOD streaming service offers a metric ton of hit shows and movies, like “Only Murders in The Building” or family fare like “Hotel Transylvania.” The ad-supported tier is $6.99/month, or for $12.99/month you can peruse uninterrupted with ad-free Hulu subscription.
Hulu + Live TV
Hulu + Live TV offers the entire Hulu VOD streaming library, a subscription to Disney+ and ESPN+, and over 75 live cable TV channels. It features live sports, unlimited DVR, and a live channel guide.
There are also two tiers of Hulu+ Live TV, one that includes ads with the Hulu VOD library for $69.99/month, and an ad free tier for $75.99/month. With myriad options to chose from, there are more ways than ever to watch HBO Max with Hulu!
Do I Have to Watch HBO Max With Hulu?
No, HBO Max is available as a standalone subscription for the same price as the Hulu add on, on desktop or mobile via the HBO Max app. An HBO Max subscription offers access to the Warner Bros. library, shows like the “Game of Thrones” prequel “House of the Dragon,” HBO Max originals and much more.
