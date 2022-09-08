Can You Watch Live NFL Games with NFL+?

For the 2022 NFL Season, the National Football League launched a brand new streaming service called NFL+. For those that have previously used NFL GamePass, NFL+ may seem a little familiar to you. Besides the name change, there is one more major change with NFL+. You can now watch live NFL games with your NFL+ subscription.

So what games can you watch with NFL+?

With NFL+ Base Plan, which is $4.99 a month ($29.99 a year), after a 7-Day Free Trial, you will be able to watch all regular season and playoff games available in your local market on your mobile phone and tablet. NFL+ also includes live radio broadcasts and NFL library programming on-demand, ad-free.

Some of the games you can watch:

Local NFL on CBS games

Local NFL on FOX games

Sunday Night Football

Monday Night Football (including ManningCast)

NFL Network games

You will only be able to watch these games on mobile or tablet. You can’t AirPlay or Cast to your TV with NFL+.

If you upgrade to NFL+ Premium ($9.99 a month or $99.99 a year), you will also get all NFL games on-demand, immediately after they air, which can be viewed on TV devices as well.

Can You Watch NFL+ on your TV?

You won’t be able to watch live games on your TV using NFL+.

If you want to stream on your TV using your Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Chromecast, or Smart TV –– you options include DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, fuboTV, and YouTube TV. With these services, you’ll get games on CBS, FOX, NBC, ABC/ESPN, and in most cases NFL Network. Some also offer NFL RedZone as an add-on.

Your most comprehensive option is likely Hulu Live TV, which includes CBS, FOX, NBC, ABC/ESPN, NFL Network, and NFL RedZone ($10). For a limited time, you can get $20 OFF Your First 2 Months.

Get $20 OFF $69.99 / month hulu.com Get $20 OFF your first three months of Hulu + Live TV

If you want to save and stream some NFL action, you can get games on CBS with Paramount+, Thursday Night Football on Amazon Prime Video, or Sunday Night Football on Peacock.

What is the Least Expensive Way to Stream Most NFL Games?

The least expensive way to stream NFL football is a subscription to Sling TV. A subscription to Sling Blue ($35/month) gives you NBC & FOX (in select markets), along with NFL Network, while Sling Orange includes ESPN. Sling Blue does allow the sports add-on for $11, which is the least expensive way possible to get NFL RedZone.

If you get Sling Orange ($35/month), you get ESPN, but not Fox, NBC, and NFL Network. The solution would be Sling Orange + Blue ($50/month) to get all of those channels. If you get Sling Orange + Blue, you can also add NFL Redzone.

For a limited time, you can get Sling Blue + Sports Extra, which include NFL RedZone for just $23 for your first month.