Can You Watch Live PD Reboot Patrol: Live on DIRECTV STREAM?

Live: PD was one of the most popular shows on TV, when it abruptly ended in June 2020 amongst protests following the murder of George Floyd by former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. While the show now has a new name, On Patrol: Live and will now air on REELZ instead of A&E – can you watch it with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM?

On Patrol: Live

When: Friday July 22 & Saturday July 23, 2022 at 9:00 PM EDT

TV: REELZ

Stream: Watch with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM

If you are a subscriber of DIRECTV STREAM, we have some good news for you. DIRECTV STREAM carries REELZ on all their plans, including their base tier, which means you can watch On Patrol: Live.

REELZ is also available on Sling TV as part of their $6 Hollywood Extra Add-on, or you also watch it with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo, with their $3 Movies & More Add-On.

About On Patrol: Live

“On Patrol: Live” follows the same format as “LIVE PD,” tracking police officers and sheriff’s deputies from diverse agencies in different cities across the country for three hours. Program hosts lend real-time perspective from a central studio location during footage.

When Does On Patrol: Live Air?

“On Patrol: Live” will air every Friday and Saturday night at 9pm ET.

What Channel Can You Watch On Patrol: Live?

You can watch “On Patrol: Live” on REELZ, which is available with many Live TV Streaming Services. Your best bet is Philo, DIRECTV STREAM, and Sling TV.