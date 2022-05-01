Can You Watch Memphis Grizzlies vs. Golden State Warriors Game 1 on Sling TV?

The Golden State Warriors open the playoffs against the Memphis Grizzlies in Round 2 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs. With Game 1 of the series on ABC, will you be able to watch it with your Sling TV subscription?

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Golden State Warriors

Get 50% OFF $35+ / month sling.com Limited Time: Get 50% OFF Your First Month of Sling TV (JUST $17.50)

Fortunately, the game will be simulcast on ESPN3, which means that if you subscribe to Sling TV Orange Plan, you can still watch game without the need of an antenna. If by chance you don’t get access to ABC in your local market with fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, or YouTube TV, you can also stream the game on ESPN3.

For a limited time, Sling TV has a special promotion, where new subscribers can get their first month for 50% OFF, just $17.50 for your first month. During the first round of the playoffs, you will also get NBA TV included at no extra charge.

Warriors vs. Grizzlies Preview

By The Associated Press

Golden State Warriors (53-29, third in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (56-26, second in the Western Conference)

Memphis, Tennessee; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EDT

WESTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND: Grizzlies host first series matchup

BOTTOM LINE: The Memphis Grizzlies host the Golden State Warriors to start the Western Conference second round. Memphis went 3-1 against Golden State during the regular season. The Grizzlies won the last regular season meeting 123-95 on March 29 led by 22 points from Desmond Bane, while Jordan Poole scored 25 points for the Warriors.

The Grizzlies have gone 36-16 against Western Conference teams. Memphis is sixth in the Western Conference shooting 35.3% from downtown, led by Bane shooting 43.6% from 3-point range.

The Warriors are 33-19 in conference games. Golden State is eighth in the Western Conference scoring 111.0 points per game and is shooting 46.9%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bane averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Grizzlies, scoring 18.2 points while shooting 43.6% from beyond the arc. Ja Morant is averaging 27.4 points, 5.7 rebounds and 6.7 assists over the last 10 games for Memphis.

Stephen Curry is averaging 25.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 6.3 assists for the Warriors. Klay Thompson is averaging 27.9 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 51.8% over the last 10 games for Golden State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 5-5, averaging 116.3 points, 45.7 rebounds, 27.9 assists, 8.7 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.1 points per game.

Warriors: 9-1, averaging 116.6 points, 40.4 rebounds, 29.7 assists, 8.3 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 51.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.0 points.

INJURIES: Grizzlies: Santi Aldama: out (knee), Steven Adams: out (health and safety protocols), Killian Tillie: out (knee), Ziaire Williams: day to day (right knee).

Warriors: James Wiseman: out for season (knee), Andre Iguodala: out (neck).