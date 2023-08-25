 Skip to Content
Can You Watch NFL Games in 4K in 2023?

David Satin

The 2023 NFL season is nearly upon us! Fans of gridiron football have been waiting months for this, and the interminable thumb-twiddling until the action starts will officially end on Thursday, Sept. 7 when the Kansas City Chiefs host the Detroit Lions.

But will any of the season be available to watch in 4K? After all, 4K screen resolution offers 3,840 x 2,160 pixels, which is the highest picture quality readily available to the average user. Only Fox broadcasts NFL games in 4K, which helps the network stand out against other broadcast channels that air NFL games like ABC, CBS, and NBC.

How to Stream 2023 NFL Games in 4K

If you’ve got a 4K-compatible TV and streaming device, you can watch select games broadcast on Fox in your area in Ultra-High-Definition 4K. The simplest way to do this is with a subscription to a live TV streaming service. DIRECTV STREAM now offers all users select events in 4K on channel 105, without the need for an add-on or a higher subscription tier. Plans start at $74.99 per month after a five-day free trial.

Fubo also carries select events in 4K, and offers Fox in most markets for users of the Elite-level plan and above. That plan costs $95.98 per month including the regional sports network fee, but it comes with a seven-day free trial so users can test it out thoroughly before making a commitment. Look for the 4K sign on the channel logo when browsing Fubo to find 4K events.

YouTube TV is the final live TV service that offers 4K streaming. Users will have to purchase the 4K Plus add-on ($9.99 per month) on top of their $72.99 base price to stream select events like NFL football games on Fox in 4K.

How to Stream NFL Games in 4K for Free in 2023

If you subscribe to any pay-TV service (traditional or live TV streaming) that gives you TV Everywhere sign-in credentials for the Fox Sports app, you can always stream any games being broadcast in 4K there. Following on-screen prompts once you download the app will allow you to sign in and watch NFL broadcasts available on your local Fox station, and you can stream them in 4K without an add-on package or any subscription upgrades.

