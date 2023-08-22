Can You Watch NFL RedZone on YouTube TV? Everything You Need to Know

NFL RedZone is maybe the greatest channel ever created for football fans. It’s seven continuous hours of NFL action, jumping from game-to-game so you can see every key play. There are no commercials and no interruptions for injuries or time-outs. But can you watch NFL RedZone with YouTube TV?

Can You Get NFL RedZone with YouTube TV?

Yes, if you have YouTube TV, you can add NFL RedZone and stream everyone’s favorite whip-around to the best action in Sunday NFL games. To watch RedZone, you’ll need the standard YouTube TV plan ($72.99 / month) and the Sports Plus package (+$11 / month).

RedZone is available on DIRECTV STREAM, Fubo, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

Is There a Cheaper Way to Get NFL RedZone?

Our favorite RedZone option is Sling TV. It provides the most football at the lowest price. You can get RedZone and the Monday and Sunday night games for the lowest overall price, though ABC is only available on Sling in eight markets and NBC is only in 11 areas.

You will get 50% off your first month of Sling TV, so it’s an easy way to try the service to see if it works for you.

What NFL Channels Does YouTube TV Carry?

YouTube TV offers all the major channels that carry NFL games CBS, FOX, NBC, ESPN, NFL Network, and NFL RedZone.

YouTube TV offers these channels in its Sports Plus package: beIN Sports, Billiard TV, FanDuel TV, Fight Network, Fox Soccer Plus, GOLTV, IMPACT Wrestling, MAVTV, NFL RedZone, Outside Television, PlayersTV, PokerGO, SportsGrid, Stadium, Tennis Channel, TVG, and VSiN.