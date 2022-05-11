 Skip to Content
The Challenge: All Stars

How to Watch The Challenge: All Stars Season 3: Can You Watch on MTV?

Jason Gurwin

While in the past “The Challenge” has usually aired on MTV, this season you won’t be able to watch it with a cable, satellite, or Live TV Streaming Service. That’s because all episodes of The Challenge: All Stars will air exclusively on Paramount+ every Wednesday for the next 10 weeks. Don’t miss the season premiere Wednesday, May 11. You can watch it with a 30-Day Free Trial of Paramount+.

How to Watch ‘The Challenge: All Stars’ Season 3 Premiere

About ‘The Challenge: All Stars’ Season 3

TJ Lavin hosts as 24 of the franchise’s most-beloved competitors fight to bring home the grand prize of $500,000. The contestants take on all kinds of challenges, from in-game obstacles to conflict with one another. Be sure to tune in to see which of these “The Challenge” alums wins it all.

“The Challenge: All Stars” season three contestants include:

  • Brad Fiorenza: 10 Challenges - 1 Win, 3 Finals / 1 All Stars
  • Cynthia Roberts: 2 Challenges - 1 Win
  • Darrell Taylor: 9 Challenges - 4 Wins / 2 All Stars - 2 Finals
  • Derrick Kosinski: 10 Challenges - 3 Wins, 2 Finals
  • Jemmye Carroll: 7 Challenges - 1 Final / 2 All Stars - 1 Final
  • Jonna Mannion: 5 Challenges / 2 All Stars - 1 Win, 1 Final
  • Jordan Wisely: 6 Challenges - 3 Wins, 1 Final
  • Kailah Casillas: 5 Challenges - 1 Final
  • KellyAnne Judd: 4 Challenges - 1 Final / 1 All Stars, 1 Final
  • Kendal Sheppard: 1 Challenge - 1 Win / 2 All Stars
  • Laterrian Wallace: 3 Challenges - 1 Final / 2 All Stars
  • Mark Long: 6 Challenges - 2 Wins, 2 Finals / 1 All Stars - 1 Final
  • Melinda Collins: 4 Challenges / 1 All Stars - 1 Final
  • MJ Garrett: 3 Challenges - 1 Win / 1 All Stars - 1 Win
  • Nehemiah Clark: 4 Challenges - 1 Win / 2 All Stars - 1 Final
  • Nia Moore: 2 Challenges, 1 Final
  • Roni Chance: 2 Challenges - 2 Wins
  • Sylvia Elsrode: 3 Challenges - 1 Final
  • Syrus Yarbrough: 5 Challenges - 1 Win, 1 Final / 1 All Stars
  • Tina Bridges: 5 Challenges - 2 Finals / 1 All Stars
  • Tyler Duckworth: 4 Challenges - 2 Wins / 1 All Stars
  • Veronica Portillo: 11 Challenges - 3 Wins, 1 Final
  • Wes Bergmann : 14 Challenges - 2 Wins, 3 Finals
  • Yes Duffy: 3 Challenges - 1 Win / 1 All Stars - 1 Win

The Challenge: All Stars

April 1, 2021

Twenty-two of the most iconic, boldest, and fiercest Challenge All Stars from the original The Real World and Road Rules return for a second chance at the ultimate competition as they vie for their shot at the $500,000 grand prize. Follow the competitors as they face unprecedented, over-the-top challenges set in the Andes Mountains of Argentina.

On What Devices is Paramount+ Available?

Paramount+ is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV

