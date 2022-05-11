How to Watch The Challenge: All Stars Season 3: Can You Watch on MTV?

While in the past “The Challenge” has usually aired on MTV, this season you won’t be able to watch it with a cable, satellite, or Live TV Streaming Service. That’s because all episodes of The Challenge: All Stars will air exclusively on Paramount+ every Wednesday for the next 10 weeks. Don’t miss the season premiere Wednesday, May 11. You can watch it with a 30-Day Free Trial of Paramount+.

How to Watch ‘The Challenge: All Stars’ Season 3 Premiere

When: Wednesday, May 11

Stream: Watch with a 30-Day Free Trial of Paramount+

About ‘The Challenge: All Stars’ Season 3

TJ Lavin hosts as 24 of the franchise’s most-beloved competitors fight to bring home the grand prize of $500,000. The contestants take on all kinds of challenges, from in-game obstacles to conflict with one another. Be sure to tune in to see which of these “The Challenge” alums wins it all.

“The Challenge: All Stars” season three contestants include:

Brad Fiorenza: 10 Challenges - 1 Win, 3 Finals / 1 All Stars

Cynthia Roberts: 2 Challenges - 1 Win

Darrell Taylor: 9 Challenges - 4 Wins / 2 All Stars - 2 Finals

Derrick Kosinski: 10 Challenges - 3 Wins, 2 Finals

Jemmye Carroll: 7 Challenges - 1 Final / 2 All Stars - 1 Final

Jonna Mannion: 5 Challenges / 2 All Stars - 1 Win, 1 Final

Jordan Wisely: 6 Challenges - 3 Wins, 1 Final

Kailah Casillas: 5 Challenges - 1 Final

KellyAnne Judd: 4 Challenges - 1 Final / 1 All Stars, 1 Final

Kendal Sheppard: 1 Challenge - 1 Win / 2 All Stars

Laterrian Wallace: 3 Challenges - 1 Final / 2 All Stars

Mark Long: 6 Challenges - 2 Wins, 2 Finals / 1 All Stars - 1 Final

Melinda Collins: 4 Challenges / 1 All Stars - 1 Final

MJ Garrett: 3 Challenges - 1 Win / 1 All Stars - 1 Win

Nehemiah Clark: 4 Challenges - 1 Win / 2 All Stars - 1 Final

Nia Moore: 2 Challenges, 1 Final

Roni Chance: 2 Challenges - 2 Wins

Sylvia Elsrode: 3 Challenges - 1 Final

Syrus Yarbrough: 5 Challenges - 1 Win, 1 Final / 1 All Stars

Tina Bridges: 5 Challenges - 2 Finals / 1 All Stars

Tyler Duckworth: 4 Challenges - 2 Wins / 1 All Stars

Veronica Portillo: 11 Challenges - 3 Wins, 1 Final

Wes Bergmann : 14 Challenges - 2 Wins, 3 Finals

Yes Duffy: 3 Challenges - 1 Win / 1 All Stars - 1 Win

The Challenge: All Stars April 1, 2021 Twenty-two of the most iconic, boldest, and fiercest Challenge All Stars from the original The Real World and Road Rules return for a second chance at the ultimate competition as they vie for their shot at the $500,000 grand prize. Follow the competitors as they face unprecedented, over-the-top challenges set in the Andes Mountains of Argentina.

On What Devices is Paramount+ Available?

Paramount+ is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV