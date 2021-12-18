Can You Watch the Indianapolis Colts vs. New England Patriots Game with Hulu?

If you’re looking to stream tonight’s New England Patriots vs. Indianapolis Colts game, it is airing exclusively on NFL Network. But, can you watch on Hulu Live TV?

Fortunately, earlier this year Hulu added NFL Network to their base plan, while adding NFL RedZone to their new $10 Sports Plus Add-On. That means you will be able to watch all the NFL Network-exclusive telecasts on Hulu Live TV,which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial.

While most NFL Network games, including Thursday Night Football, can be simulcast on FOX and Amazon Prime Video, this game isn’t one of them. There are two more Saturday night games only on NFL Network.

Hulu Live TV offers all the major channels that carry NFL games CBS, FOX, NBC, ESPN, NFL Network, and NFL RedZone (+$11).

If you want to save a little money though, the least expensive way to stream NFL Network is a subscription to Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get Sling TV Blue Plan for just $10 for your First Month.

With Sling Blue, you’ll get NFL Network, along with in select markets NFL on Fox in most major markets*. With their Sports Add-on, you can also get NFL RedZone for just $11 more.