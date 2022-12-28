Can You Watch the Original ‘Knives Out’ on Netflix Before Streaming ‘Glass Onion’?

Benoit Blanc is back on the case, and whodunnit fans everywhere are flocking to Netflix to see him in action in “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.” The movie features an all-star cast, including Edward Norton, Katherine Hahn, Dave Bautista, Leslie Odom Jr., Janelle Monáe and of course, Daniel Craig as the detective-extraordinaire Blanc.

The film was distributed by Netflix, ensuring that the streamer got the film after its one-week theatrical release earlier in December. But viewers who want to watch the first “Knives Out” film might be surprised to find that it’s not on Netflix, or streaming on any other subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) service.

The original movie was produced and distributed by Lionsgate. It has been on and off Netflix for much of 2022, but is now available only via video-on-demand platforms like Prime Video or the iTunes store. Lionsgate likely saw an opportunity to make a few more dollars on the first film thanks to the publicity generated by the new sequel. “Knives Out” is currently the No. 1 movie on both Amazon and iTunes’ best-seller lists.

The cheapest way to watch “Knives Out” now is via Prime Video. Amazon is currently offering a deal on the movie: a 4K rental is only $1.99, or you can purchase the film in 4K for only $6.99. If you don’t have a 4K-compatible device, never fear; both the standard and high-definition versions of “Knives Out” are available for rent or purchase at the same price.

Apple’s iTunes is also offering the film for rent or purchase. A rental of the film will currently run $3.99, and you can purchase the movie outright for $7.99.

If you don’t feel like paying $2 to rent the film on Amazon, “Knives Out” will likely return to Netflix sometime in 2023. No announcement has been made regarding when that might be, and according to a report from Puck News, there is some lingering bitterness between Lionsgate and Netflix regarding the way Netflix acquired the rights to more “Knives Out” movies, cutting the original studio out of the equation.

Still, it’s a good bet that before 2023 is over, you’ll be able to stream “Glass Onion” and “Knives Out” on Netflix. Until then, if you want to see Benoit Blanc’s first riveting mystery, Prime Video is your cheapest option.