Can You Watch Thursday Night Football: Colts vs. Broncos Live on YouTube TV?

Can you watch the Colts vs. Broncos on Thursday Night Football on YouTube TV? Only if you live in select markets.

Unlike the 2021 season which saw games on FOX and NFL Network, if you are looking to stream TNF during the 2022 season, including the Indianapolis Colts at Denver Broncos game, it is airing exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. But, can you watch Thursday Night Football on YouTube TV?

Thursday Night Football on Prime Video heads to the Rockies, as Matt Ryan and the Indianapolis Colts travel to Mile High to face Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos to start Week 5 of the NFL season.

If you’re looking to stream the Thursday Night Football games live, most people won’t be able to access them using their YouTube TV subscription. If you live in Indy or Denver, you can watch the game on WRTV (ABC in Indianapolis) or KMGH (ABC in Denver) respectively, which may be included in your plan. Outside those markets though, you will need Prime Video, which has a 30-Day Free Trial.

If you tune in on Prime Video though, Hannah Storm and Andrea Kremer make their 2022 Thursday Night Football debut in an all-new capacity with “TNF with Storm & Kremer.” They will be joined live by guests throughout the stream who will share their stories and provide insights while watching the game along with the duo.

Live sports are supported on Web browsers and on more than 650 connected devices via the Prime Video app, including Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox, PS4/PS5, Smart TVs, iOS, Android, and your computer.

Prime Video is the exclusive home of Thursday Night Football, streaming 15 regular-season games throughout the 2022 NFL season. Each week, pregame coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET/4:00 PM PT, with kickoff set for 8:15 PM ET/5:15 PM PT.

The pre-game show has hosts Charissa Thompson, Tony Gonzalez, Richard Sherman, and Ryan Fitzpatrick –– with contributions from Taylor Rooks, Andrew Whitworth, and Michael Smith. The main telecast will see former Sunday Night Football play-by-play announcer, Al Michaels, joined by analyst Kirk Herbstreit, and Kaylee Hartung on the sideline.

Prime Video TV Schedule

Date Time Matchup Sept. 15 8:15 EDT Chargers at Chiefs Sept. 22 8:15 EDT Steelers at Browns Sept. 29 8:15 EDT Dolphins at Bengals Oct. 6 8:15 EDT Colts at Broncos Oct. 13 8:15 EDT Commanders at Bears Oct. 20 8:15 EDT Saints at Cardinals Oct. 27 8:15 EDT Ravens at Buccaneers Nov. 3 8:15 EDT Eagles at Texans Nov. 10 8:15 EST Falcons at Panthers Nov. 17 8:15 EST Titans at Packers Dec. 1 8:15 EST Bills at Patriots Dec. 8 8:15 EST Raiders at Rams Dec. 15 8:15 EST 49ers at Seahawks Dec. 22 8:15 EST Jaguars at Jets Dec. 29 8:15 EST Cowboys at Titans

All viewers will be able to join a live broadcast, pause, and rewind up to 15 minutes from the point that they turned the game on. However, if you want to watch from any point in the telecast after its starts, you will need to take advantage of Prime Video’s new DVR feature.

To do that, you have the option to set a recording for the entire season’s worth of “TNF” broadcasts. Once you do that, you will have the ability to pause, rewind, and fast-forward through the entire game when the game is live, and have access to full replays when the game is over.

And the good news is just like one-click checkout, one-click “Thursday Night Football” recording is already available.