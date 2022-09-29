 Skip to Content
Can You Watch Thursday Night Football: Dolphins vs. Bengals Live on YouTube TV?

Jason Gurwin

Can you watch the Bengals vs. Dolphins on Thursday Night Football on FOX and NFL Network? Not anymore.

Unlike the 2021 season, if you are looking to stream TNF during the 2022 season, including the Miami Dolphins at Cincinnati Bengals game, it is airing exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. But, can you watch Thursday Night Football on YouTube TV?

Thursday Night Football concludes its two-week stop in Ohio, as the undefeated Miami Dolphins, fresh off a huge victory, travel to the Jungle to play the Cincinnati Bengals in a key, early-season AFC showdown to begin Week 4 of the NFL season.

If you’re looking to stream the Thursday Night Football games live, most people won’t be able to access them using their YouTube TV subscription. If you live in Miami or Cincinnati, you can watch the game on WSFL (The CW in Miami) or WCPO (ABC in Cincinnati) respectively, which may be included in your plan. Outside those markets though, you will need Prime Video, which has a 30-Day Free Trial.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream Thursday Night Football?

Live sports are supported on Web browsers and on more than 650 connected devices via the Prime Video app, including Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox, PS4/PS5, Smart TVs, iOS, Android, and your computer.

Prime Video is the exclusive home of Thursday Night Football, streaming 15 regular-season games throughout the 2022 NFL season. Each week, pregame coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET/4:00 PM PT, with kickoff set for 8:15 PM ET/5:15 PM PT.

The pre-game show has hosts Charissa Thompson, Tony Gonzalez, Richard Sherman, and Ryan Fitzpatrick –– with contributions from Taylor Rooks, Andrew Whitworth, and Michael Smith. The main telecast will see former Sunday Night Football play-by-play announcer, Al Michaels, joined by analyst Kirk Herbstreit, and Kaylee Hartung on the sideline.

During the season, select games will have alternate telecasts with Hannah Storm and Andrea Kremer, as well as TNF with Dude Perfect.

Prime Video TV Schedule

Date Time Matchup
Sept. 15 8:15 EDT Chargers at Chiefs
Sept. 22 8:15 EDT Steelers at Browns
Sept. 29 8:15 EDT Dolphins at Bengals
Oct. 6 8:15 EDT Colts at Broncos
Oct. 13 8:15 EDT Commanders at Bears
Oct. 20 8:15 EDT Saints at Cardinals
Oct. 27 8:15 EDT Ravens at Buccaneers
Nov. 3 8:15 EDT Eagles at Texans
Nov. 10 8:15 EST Falcons at Panthers
Nov. 17 8:15 EST Titans at Packers
Dec. 1 8:15 EST Bills at Patriots
Dec. 8 8:15 EST Raiders at Rams
Dec. 15 8:15 EST 49ers at Seahawks
Dec. 22 8:15 EST Jaguars at Jets
Dec. 29 8:15 EST Cowboys at Titans

Can You Record Thursday Night Football Games?

All viewers will be able to join a live broadcast, pause, and rewind up to 15 minutes from the point that they turned the game on. However, if you want to watch from any point in the telecast after its starts, you will need to take advantage of Prime Video’s new DVR feature.

To do that, you have the option to set a recording for the entire season’s worth of “TNF” broadcasts. Once you do that, you will have the ability to pause, rewind, and fast-forward through the entire game when the game is live, and have access to full replays when the game is over.

And the good news is just like one-click checkout, one-click “Thursday Night Football” recording is already available.

How to Record “Thursday Night Football” on Prime Video:

  • Click here to visit the “Thursday Night Football” page.
  • Select “Record ‘Thursday Night Football.’”
  • Once you do that, you will get access to full DVR features as part of the broadcast.
