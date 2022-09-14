 Skip to Content
Hulu

Can You Watch Thursday Night Football on Hulu Live TV?

Jason Gurwin

Hulu has live sports, but do they have Thursday Night Football?

Last season, you could watch every TNF matchup on Hulu because they carried NFL Network, but you won’t be able to during the 2022 NFL Season. That’s because starting with the 2022 season, every Thursday Night Football game is only available on Amazon Prime Video, which is offering a 30-Day Free Trial.

There is one exception though. If you’re looking to stream the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers on Hulu, you will be able to if you live in either of those local markets. If you live in Kansas City or Los Angeles, you can watch the game on KTTV and KSHB respectively.

Outside those markets though, you will need Prime Video, which has a 30-Day Free Trial.

Fortunately though, if you do have a Hulu subscription, you will still get a ton of live football this season.

Hulu Live TV gets you the marquee games of ESPN and NBC and NFL Network. You’ll also get your local AFC games on CBS and NFC games on FOX. You can also add NFL RedZone for commercial-free, wall-to-wall whip around of all the action on Sunday afternoons. That add-on is the cheapest with Hulu ($10/month).

For the 2022 season, Hulu Live TV has some great features for NFL fans. This year they added an Unlimited DVR at no extra charge, meaning you can select your favorite team and they will automatically record every game for you that air in your market.

On top of that, they also now include The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) at no extra charge, which means you can stream exclusive ESPN+ content like NFL Primetime with Chris Berman and their exclusive telecast of the Broncos vs. Jaguars on October 30th.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream Thursday Night Football?

Live sports are supported on Web browsers and on more than 650 connected devices via the Prime Video app, including Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox, PS4/PS5, Smart TVs, iOS, Android, and your computer.

Prime Video is the exclusive home of Thursday Night Football, streaming 15 regular-season games throughout the 2022 NFL season. Each week, pregame coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET/4:00 PM PT, with kickoff set for 8:15 PM ET/5:15 PM PT.

The pre-game show has hosts Charissa Thompson, Tony Gonzalez, Richard Sherman, and Ryan Fitzpatrick –– with contributions from Taylor Rooks, Andrew Whitworth, and Michael Smith. The main telecast will see former Sunday Night Football play-by-play announcer, Al Michaels, joined by analyst Kirk Herbstreit, and Kaylee Hartung on the sideline.

During the season, select games will have alternate telecasts with Hannah Storm and Andrea Kremer, as well as TNF with Dude Perfect.

Prime Video TV Schedule

Date Time Matchup
Sept. 15 8:15 EDT Chargers at Chiefs
Sept. 22 8:15 EDT Steelers at Browns
Sept. 29 8:15 EDT Dolphins at Bengals
Oct. 6 8:15 EDT Colts at Broncos
Oct. 13 8:15 EDT Commanders at Bears
Oct. 20 8:15 EDT Saints at Cardinals
Oct. 27 8:15 EDT Ravens at Buccaneers
Nov. 3 8:15 EDT Eagles at Texans
Nov. 10 8:15 EST Falcons at Panthers
Nov. 17 8:15 EST Titans at Packers
Dec. 1 8:15 EST Bills at Patriots
Dec. 8 8:15 EST Raiders at Rams
Dec. 15 8:15 EST 49ers at Seahawks
Dec. 22 8:15 EST Jaguars at Jets
Dec. 29 8:15 EST Cowboys at Titans

Can You Record Thursday Night Football Games?

All viewers will be able to join a live broadcast, pause, and rewind up to 15 minutes from the point that they turned the game on. However, if you want to watch from any point in the telecast after its starts, you will need to take advantage of Prime Video’s new DVR feature.

To do that, you have the option to set a recording for the entire season’s worth of “TNF” broadcasts. Once you do that, you will have the ability to pause, rewind, and fast-forward through the entire game when the game is live, and have access to full replays when the game is over.

And the good news is just like one-click checkout, one-click “Thursday Night Football” recording is already available.

How to Record “Thursday Night Football” on Prime Video:

  • Click here to visit the “Thursday Night Football” page.
  • Select “Record ‘Thursday Night Football.’”
  • Once you do that, you will get access to full DVR features as part of the broadcast.
