Can You Watch TNT for Free on Firestick? Everything You Need to Know

TNT is a great channel for dramas and NBA basketball. It is possible to watch the channel on Firestick, and you can do it for free. Here’s all you need to know.

Choose Your Service Provider

TNT is available on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. Each of these services provides live TV without a cable subscription. There’s also no contract, so you’re free to pay by month and cut them loose whenever you need. Each of these services is compatible with your Fire TV device.

We recommend DIRECTV STREAM, since it offers a free trial, an unlimited cloud DVR, and more channels than any other provider.

If you’re looking for the least expensive way to watch TNT, Sling TV is just $40 / month and you can also enjoy a free trial.

What Can You Watch on TNT?

The big draw is the NBA on TNT, where basketball fans get the always-entertaining commentary from Charles Barkley, Ernie Johnson, Shaquille O’Neal, and Kenny Smith.

Viewers will also see Hollywood movies like “Captain America: Civil War,” “Creed,” “Godzilla: King of the Monsters,” “Ocean’s Eight,” and “Rampage.”

Other popular shows include “AEW: Rampage,” “Rich & Shameless,” “Animal Kingdom,” and “The Lazarus Project.”