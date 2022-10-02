Can You Watch Vikings vs. Saints on NFL Network with DIRECTV STREAM?

If you’re looking to stream the Minnesota Vikings vs. New Orleans Saints London Game this morning, you won’t be able to watch it on FOX, CBS, or Amazon Prime Video. Instead, the Vikings/Saints game is airing live exclusively on NFL Network. But, can you watch on DIRECTV or DIRECTV STREAM?

New Orleans Saints vs. Minnesota Vikings

Get 50% OFF $35+ / month sling.com Limited Time: Get 50% OFF Your First Month of Sling TV (JUST $17.50)

Unfortunately, DIRECTV and DIRECTV STREAM don’t offer NFL Network on any of their plans. While most games on NFL Network were previously simulcast on Amazon Prime Video, this isn’t one of them.

However, if you live in the Minneapolis market, it will be simulcast on KSTP (ABC), while it will be on WWL (CBS) in New Orleans, both which are available with a 5-Day Free Trial to DIRECTV STREAM.

If you do want to stream the game outside those markets, you can stream it with fuboTV, which offers NFL Network as part of their base plan, and NFL RedZone as part of their Sports Add-On. That means you will be able to watch all the NFL Network-exclusive telecasts on fuboTV, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial.

If you want to save a little money though, the least expensive way to stream NFL Network is a subscription to Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get Sling TV Blue Plan for just $17.50 for your First Month.

With Sling Blue, you’ll get NFL Network, along with in select markets NFL on Fox in most major markets*. With their Sports Add-on, you can also get NFL RedZone for just $5.50 more for your fist month.

Get 50% OFF $35+ / month sling.com Limited Time: Get 50% OFF Your First Month of Sling TV (JUST $17.50)

You can also access NFL Network with Hulu Live TV, which now has NFL Network in their base plan, and offers NFL RedZone as part of the $10 Sports Plus Add-On.