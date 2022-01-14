Canceling Netflix After Price Hikes? 7 Cheaper Options to Stream TV and Movies in 2022

Netflix announced they will be increasing the price of their plans for most U.S. subscribers. Their Standard tier will increase to $15.49 a month (currently $14), while their Premium tier jumps to $20 (currently $18). Their Basic tier will increase to $10 (was $9).

New subscribers will see the price hike immediately, while current subscribers will see the new pricing gradually, with 30-day notice prior to the change.

The Basic tier offers streaming on a single device in SD, while their Standard tier offers HD streaming on two devices, and their Premium tier offers 4K streaming on up to 4 devices.

If you’re willing to give up Netflix originals, there are now great options to stream on-demand movies, TV shows, and original series from other services.

We compared the full list of content of five cheaper alternatives to Netflix. If you want to compare all streaming services, check out or on-demand streaming guide.

You can also use our Movie Finder and TV Show Finder find out where any movie or TV show is streaming across 50 different services.

7 Cheaper Alternatives to Netflix in 2022

1. Hulu ($6.99 | $12.99)

One of the earliest of streaming services, Hulu will bring you one of the largest libraries of streaming TV.

Hulu is home to original series like “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “Only Murders in the Building,” “How I Met Your Father,” “Little Fires Everywhere,” “The Act,” “Shrill,” “Love Victor,” “Ramy,” “Mrs. America,” and Academy Award-winning films like “Parasite” and “Nomadland.”

You will be able to watch most shows on-demand from networks like ABC, NBC, Fox, and cable channels like Bravo, USA Network, HGTV, and more. They also include all current episodes of FX, FXM, FXX show right after they air (and their entire library of past seasons).

The service has a Limited Commercials plan for $6.99 a month, or you can upgrade to their No Ads plan for $12.99 a month, both are available with a 30-Day Free Trial. In fact, you can bundle Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+ for less than the new cost of the standard Netflix plan.

2. HBO Max ($9.99 | $14.99)

With the latest price hike, HBO Max is cheaper than Netflix for the first time. The service has an ad-supported plan for $9.99 a month, or you can upgrade to their No Ads plan for $14.99 a month, both are currently 20% OFF for a limited time.

If you subscribe to the Ad-Free Plan, you also still have through January 21st to stream “The Matrix Resurrections.”

With either plan, you can stream recently released new seasons of “Euphoria,” “Succession,” “And Just Like That…”, “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” “Insecure,” “Love Life,” “Gossip Girl”,” “How to With John Wilson.” You will also get all new Warner Bros. movies just 45 days after they hit theaters.

HBO Max has an incredible library. It is The Streamable’s choice in the following categories:

3. Paramount+ ($5.99 | $9.99)

At a fraction of the cost of Netflix, Paramount+ has an on-demand library TV shows and movies from channels like CBS, MTV, Nickelodeon, VH1, BET, Smithsonian – and Paramount+ original series like “Star Trek: Picard,” “Star Trek: Discovery,” “The Good Fight,” “The Mayor of Kingstown,” and Yellowstone spin-off “1883.”

The service also recently added 1,000 new movies including “The Avengers,” “Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol,” “Sonic the Hedgehog,” “Terminator: Dark Fate,” “Skyfall” and more. In addition, they added “A Quiet Place: Part II” and debuted Mark Wahlberg’s new movie, “Infinite,” which skipped theaters to go straight to Paramount+.

While both their ad-supported ($5.99) and ad-free tiers ($9.99) include live sports like NFL on CBS and Champions League, with Paramount+ Premium you will get your local CBS affiliate included.

4. Disney+ ($7.99)

Disney’s streaming service has been a major hit. At less than half the price of Netflix, you get full access to nearly every Disney, Marvel, Pixar, and Star Wars movie ever made. You’ll also get TV episodes from Disney Channel and National Geographic.

Just like Netflix, they have their own original series like the hit Star Wars shows “The Mandalorian” and “The Book of Boba Fett”, along with Marvel originals like “WandaVision,” “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” and “Loki.”

Disney+ has also been adding new Pixar movies directly to the service instead of putting them in theaters. “Soul,” “Luca,” and the upcoming “Turning Red” are direct-to-Disney+ titles.

The streaming series also has “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series,” based on the Disney Channel film and the docu-series “The World According to Jeff Goldblum” — in addition to a few others.

5. Peacock (Free | $4.99 | $9.99)

NBCU’s Peacock gives access to up to 15,000 hours of content including original shows, blockbuster movies, and classic television series.

While there is a free tier, you can upgrade to Peacock Premium ($4.99) for access to original series, double the content, and live sports (Premier League, WWE PPV, Sunday Night Football) and you will be able to stream every Olympics event live. If you are an Xfinity Internet customer, Peacock Premium is free.

If you want to remove ads, Peacock Premium Plus is $9.99 a month, or $4.99 if you are a Xfinity Internet customer.

Just like Netflix, Peacock has their own original series including the “Save By The Bell” reboot. They are also the home of the full library of “Yellowstone,” “The Office,” “Law & Order,” and “Parks and Recreation.”

6. Apple TV+ ($4.99)

Over the last year, Apple has been adding hit original series of their own on Apple TV+. When the service debuted, the most popular series was “The Morning Show” starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon.

Most recently though, they have had a hit with “Ted Lasso”, starring former SNL cast member Jason Sudeikis, from the creator of “Scrubs.”

With your subscription you also get access to hit movies that are exclusive to the service like the Tom Hanks movies “Greyhound” and “Finch.”

7. Amazon Prime Video ($8.99)

While most people get Amazon Prime Video included in their Prime subscription ($12.99 a month / $119 per year), you can also subscribe to it separately for $8.99 a month.

The service includes on-demand access to 10,000+ movies, TV shows, and Prime Originals like “The Boys,” “Invincible,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “Homecoming,” and more. A newer series, “The Underground Railroad,” ended up on nearly every critic’s list of Top 10 shows in 2021.

Starting next season, Amazon Prime Video will be the exclusive home to NFL’s Thursday Night Football and you have the ability to subscribe to third-party services like Paramount+ and Discovery+ with Amazon Prime Video Channels.