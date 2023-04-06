Canela.TV to Add New Free Streaming, Spanish-Language Shows from ‘Cocomelon,’ ‘Blippi’ Franchises

Get ready for an influx of joyous and enthusiastic children this April. Canela.TV, the Spanish-language streaming platform, has begun adding over 145 new episodes to their popular kid-oriented channel, CanelaKids. The additions began on Tuesday with the premiere of “Juega con Cody.”

Canela Media and Moonbug partnered on the animated musical series. It is aimed at preschoolers, but kids of all ages might find it appealing, as the show is a spinoff of the universally popular “Cocomelon” franchise. “Juega con Cody” features the character Cody Green — “the little kid with a big imagination and an even bigger heart” — and his family. You can expect nursery rhymes and original songs that aim to bring positivity and fun to the youngest members of your household.

“We couldn’t be more excited to expand our partnership with Canela Media,” Moonbug’s Marta Braun said.

On May 2, the streaming service will release “Meekah.” This is another spin-off of a beloved children’s property as fans of “Blippi” may remember that Meekah is Blippi’s best friend. This live-action series aims to demonstrate skills like patience, wonder, and compassion for life’s unexpected mishaps.

In addition to these shows, Canela will add new seasons of “CocoMelon,” “Blippi Wonders,” “Lellobee City Farm,” and “Morphle” on April 4. Then on May 2, there will be new seasons of “Blippi,” “T Rex Ranch,” and “Supa Strikas.” All of the new programming is aimed at kids between 2 and 12 years of age.

Since its emergence, Canela.TV has managed to capture the attention of 40 million viewers in only three years. The free streaming platform is only accessible in the United States and Latin America. Canela Media also features a selection of Spanish-language music with established, new, and emerging artists on Canela Music.