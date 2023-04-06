 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
Canela.TV

Canela.TV to Add New Free Streaming, Spanish-Language Shows from ‘Cocomelon,’ ‘Blippi’ Franchises

Ree Winter

Get ready for an influx of joyous and enthusiastic children this April. Canela.TV, the Spanish-language streaming platform, has begun adding over 145 new episodes to their popular kid-oriented channel, CanelaKids. The additions began on Tuesday with the premiere of “Juega con Cody.”

Canela Media and Moonbug partnered on the animated musical series. It is aimed at preschoolers, but kids of all ages might find it appealing, as the show is a spinoff of the universally popular “Cocomelon” franchise. “Juega con Cody” features the character Cody Green — “the little kid with a big imagination and an even bigger heart” — and his family. You can expect nursery rhymes and original songs that aim to bring positivity and fun to the youngest members of your household.

“We couldn’t be more excited to expand our partnership with Canela Media,” Moonbug’s Marta Braun said.

On May 2, the streaming service will release “Meekah.” This is another spin-off of a beloved children’s property as fans of “Blippi” may remember that Meekah is Blippi’s best friend. This live-action series aims to demonstrate skills like patience, wonder, and compassion for life’s unexpected mishaps.

In addition to these shows, Canela will add new seasons of “CocoMelon,” “Blippi Wonders,” “Lellobee City Farm,” and “Morphle” on April 4. Then on May 2, there will be new seasons of “Blippi,” “T Rex Ranch,” and “Supa Strikas.” All of the new programming is aimed at kids between 2 and 12 years of age.

Since its emergence, Canela.TV has managed to capture the attention of 40 million viewers in only three years. The free streaming platform is only accessible in the United States and Latin America. Canela Media also features a selection of Spanish-language music with established, new, and emerging artists on Canela Music.

Watch
canela.tv

Canela.TV

Canela.TV is a free video streaming app with TV series, movies, sports, documentaries, telenovelas, and more. The service offers 20,000 hours of content and 50+ linear channels. Content can also be sorted by country: Mexico, Spain, Colombia, Argentina, Chile, Peru, International entertainment is available in Spanish and English.

You can also find the Canela library on free platforms like Plex, Xumo Play, Distro TV, and Samsung TV Plus.

Watch
$0 / month
canela.tv
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.