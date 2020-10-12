CBS App Now Supports TV Everywhere Credentials to Access Your Live Local CBS Affiliate

Over the last few weeks, the CBS App has added support for TV Provider log-in, meaning you can now use your cable, satellite, or streaming credentials to watch your live local CBS affiliate. In addition, when authenticating with your TV provider, you will get access to the latest five episodes of CBS daytime, primetime, and late-night shows.

Previously, the CBS App only supported log-in using your CBS All Access account for access to your live affiliate.

In addition cable and satellite providers, you can use your fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV NOW, and YouTube TV account to log-in. This works both on their mobile and tablet apps, but also their TV apps for Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV.

This means you can live stream NFL on CBS, SEC on CBS, your local news, and more.

So if you have a Live TV Streaming Service, why would you want to do this?

Depending your service, each one generally support 2-3 simultaneous streams directly from their interface. However, when you log-in with your TV Everywhere credentials, in a third-party app, that won’t count against it. In addition, some services don’t allow you to stream on your TV from different locations at the same time, which you can if one is using a third-party app.

With your TV Everywhere credentials though, you won’t won’t get you access to the deep library and originals series that come with CBS All Access. To access CBS All Access originals like Star Trek: Discovery, exclusive sports like Champions League, and full seasons of shows, you will need to sign-up for CBS All Access.

When CBS All Access relaunches as Paramount+ in early 2021, it will expand to 30,000+ TV episodes and movies from the company’s library. The service is currently $5.99 for the ad-supported version and $9.99 for the ad-free version, but the company hasn’t said if that will change with the relaunch.