CBS Stations to Air HBCU Football Following Deal with HBCU GO Streaming Service

Last October, entrepreneur Byron Allen announced that he had agreed to acquire streaming service HBCUGO.TV, a platform featuring 5,000 hours of programming related to Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). In addition to other programming, the deal included sports broadcasting rights including 44 football games.

Now, those games, and the service’s other offerings, will gain an even larger platform. Per Variety, HBCU GO has reached a licensing agreement with CBS’ local television stations group, for the HBCU sports programming to be featured on local stations in 12 major markets: New York, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Dallas, Atlanta, San Francisco, Boston, Seattle, Tampa, Detroit, Miami, and Pittsburgh.

Under the terms of the deal, HBCU GO will be available in 60% of TV households in the country, including 70% of African-American households. The streamer had previously reached deals with such major station owners including Nexstar, Gray, Cox, Scripps, Tegna, Sinclair, and more.

“Allen Media Group is thrilled that the CBS O&O stations have joined our excellent group of broadcast television station partners to increase the reach of HBCU GO’s high-quality sports programming,” Allen said of the deal. “We are proud to amplify these amazing athletes and HBCUs, while at the same time helping to finance the education of these young adults. Now sports fans across the country will have access to best-in-class games from America’s HBCUs.”

HBCU GO’s 2022 Football Schedule:

Date Time (ET) Matchup Saturday, Sept. 10 6 p.m. Albany State at Florida A&M Saturday, Sept. 17 5 p.m. Southern at Texas Southern Saturday, Sept. 24 7 p.m. Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Alcorn State Saturday, Oct. 1 7 p.m. Grambling State at Prairie View A&M Saturday, Oct. 8 2 p.m. Grambling State at Alabama A&M Saturday, Oct. 15 2 p.m. Florida A&M at Grambling State Saturday, Oct. 22 4 p.m. Bethune Cookman at Mississippi Valley State Saturday, Oct. 29 4 p.m. Arkansas- Pine Bluff at Florida A&M Saturday, Nov. 5 4 p.m. Alabama State at Bethune Cookman Saturday, Nov. 12 3 p.m. Bethune Cookman at Alcorn State Saturday, Nov. 19 2 p.m. Texas Southern at Alabama A&M

HBCU GO currently has agreements with the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) and the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (CIAA) to gain the relevant sports rights. In addition to local CBS affiliates, HBCU GO is available on Apple TV, Roku, and Fire TV, as well as the HBCU Go website and app.