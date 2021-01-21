CBS Unveils Streaming Plans for Super Bowl LV, And It Won’t Include 4K

In 2021, you will be able to stream the Super Bowl in more places than ever. Since the game will stream on CBS, you will be able to watch it on CBS All Access. In addition, you can stream the game at CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App, NFL App, Yahoo Sports! App, and on NFL and Verizon-owned properties. Prior to 2019’s game, you needed TV Everywhere credentials to stream the game from connected devices.

“We’re excited to broaden the availability of our Super Bowl LV stream this year, and we look forward to building on the incredibly strong momentum NFL football is driving on CBS All Access as a cornerstone of the extensive live sports offerings available on the service,” said Jeff Gerttula, Executive Vice President and General Manager, CBS Sports Digital.

One change for this season though, is that unlike last year’s telecast on FOX, the 2021 Super Bowl won’t stream in 4K. In a statement to The Verge, CBS Sports confirmed that due to COVID limitations, the game won’t be available in 4K or HDR. In 2020, Fox added a 4K HDR stream of the Super Bowl for the first time, which was upscaled from a 1080p feed.

CBS Sports told The Verge, that instead they are working on reliability and low-latency – so your stream won’t be as far behind live TV.

Last year’s Super Bowl on Fox, saw an average 3.4 million viewers per minute of their streaming broadcast of the Chiefs 31-20 win — up 30% year-over-year. Overall, the telecast saw 102.1 million viewers across TV and digital, which made it the 10th most watched Super Bowl in history.