Celebrate Pride Month with These LGBTQ+ Streaming Services - Start Watching for Free
June brings a splash of color across much of the world as we celebrate the LGBTQ+ community. As the entertainment industry evolves, there are now several streamers spotlighting the diverse lifestyles across the rainbow spectrum. Luckily, you can get started with a free trial, so you can try a different streamer each week of Pride Month.
-
Dekkoo
Dekkoo is a video streaming service with movies and TV shows for gay men. Dekkoo offers an array of award-winning films crafted by provocative directors focused on entertaining stories from across the globe.
-
Revry
Revry is the world’s first global queer streaming network. The service offers a uniquely curated selection of narrative and documentary films, cutting-edge series, groundbreaking podcasts, music albums and videos, and the most original queer-focused content in the world.
Revry also has linear channels on free services including Pluto TV, Freevee, Plex, VIZIO WatchFree+, and Xumo Play.
-
Here TV
Here TV is a video streaming service with a library of LGBT content, featuring hundreds of hours of award-winning movies, series, documentaries, and short films.
The library includes the Academy Award-winning film “Gods and Monsters”, in addition to receiving five Daytime Emmy award nominations including a 2019 nomination for “A Long Road to Freedom: The Advocate Celebrates 50 Years.”
-
Fearless
With a library of over 3,000 titles from over 1,500 independent filmmakers and creators, the streaming service offers anything from documentaries to comedies, animated shows, and international titles. Fearless releases new content weekly (every Friday).
Based on the company’s mission statement, Fearless strives to have inclusive movies and shows in its library, focused on under-represented perspectives of the film industry (LGBTQ, female, Black, Indigenous, and Disabled communities).
-
OUTtv
OUTtv is a video streaming service with LGBTQ2+ focused programming. It features popular series, documentaries and movies from all over the world as well as original productions exclusive to OUTtv. New content is added every month.
-
Open Television
Open Television is a video streaming service for intersectional TV, with artists and their creative visions at the center. OTV began in 2015 as part of an ongoing research project at Northwestern University. It aims to support artists and communities marginalized by their race, gender, sexuality, class, religion, disability, or nationality.
In addition to providing a network of care to foster the entire trajectory of a creative project from inception to release, OTV also offers connectivity, financing, and consultation throughout.
-
SVTV
Strong Voices Television (SVTV) is a video streaming service that highlights the voices of the LGBTQ community in television, film, sports, technology, and digital media. The service features lots of sports like Big Peach baseball, ASANA softball, Legacy Bowl football, and NAGAAA softball.
-
GayBingeTV
GayBingeTV is the out and proud streaming service for gay men. Watch unlimited gay movies and LGBT films online, on Roku, Android TV, Fire TV, Apple TV & mobile devices. Stream exclusive gay content you won’t find anywhere else for a low monthly price.
-
WOW Presents Plus
WOW Presents Plus is the video streaming service featuring multiple RuPaul’s Drag Race franchises, “Painted with Raven,” “Werq The World,” “UNHhhh,” and hundreds of other World of Wonder originals, documentaries, specials, and LGBTQ+ programming, all ad-free.
While most mainstream streaming services do offer some LGBTQ+ content, these specialized streamers elevate the community with every title.