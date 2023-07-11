 Skip to Content
Amazon Prime Video

DEAL ALERT: ALL 2023 Amazon Prime Days Deals on Streaming Services, Smart TVs, and Movies

David Satin

The biggest internet shopping days of the year (outside of Black Friday and Cyber Monday) have arrived: It’s Amazon’s Prime Days event, which means Amazon Prime subscribers can access some truly epic deals on new smart TVs, streaming services and more for the next 48 hours.

On Tuesday, July 11 and Wednesday, July 12, Amazon Prime members can subscribe to streaming platforms like Max and Paramount+ for a steep discount, and buy a new smart TV or streaming device for substantial savings to watch it on! If you’re an Amazon Prime customer, don’t wait, start shopping your exclusive deals now!

What Premium Streaming Services Are On Sale for 2023 Amazon Prime Days?

What New Movies Are On Sale for 2023 Amazon Prime Days?

“The Super Mario Bros. Movie” | Normally $19.99 to purchase in Ultra-High-Def 4K, now on sale for $12.99.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

April 5, 2023

While working underground to fix a water main, Brooklyn plumbers—and brothers—Mario and Luigi are transported down a mysterious pipe and wander into a magical new world. But when the brothers are separated, Mario embarks on an epic quest to find Luigi.

“John Wick: Chapter 4” | Normally $5.99 to rent, now $2.99

John Wick: Chapter 4

March 22, 2023

With the price on his head ever increasing, John Wick uncovers a path to defeating The High Table. But before he can earn his freedom, Wick must face off against a new enemy with powerful alliances across the globe and forces that turn old friends into foes.

“Missing” | Normally $5.99 to rent, now just $1.99

Missing

January 19, 2023

When her mother disappears while on vacation in Colombia with her new boyfriend, June’s search for answers is hindered by international red tape. Stuck thousands of miles away in Los Angeles, June creatively uses all the latest technology at her fingertips to try and find her before it’s too late. But as she digs deeper, her digital sleuthing raises more questions than answers… and when June unravels secrets about her mom, she discovers that she never really knew her at all.

“65” | Normally $5.99 to rent, now $2.99

65

March 2, 2023

65 million years ago, the only 2 survivors of a spaceship from Somaris that crash-landed on Earth, must fend off dinosaurs to reach the escape vessel in time before an imminent asteroid strike threatens to destroy the planet.

“The Girl Who Escaped: The Kara Robinson Story” | Normally $2.99 to rent, now just $0.99.

The Girl Who Escaped: The Kara Robinson Story

February 11, 2023

The TRUE STORY of how Kara Robinson was kidnapped, assaulted and held captive for 18 hours, 15-year-old Kara Robinson plots a daring escape from a serial killer’s apartment.

What Smart TVs Are On Sale for 2023 Amazon Prime Days?

~ Amazon Fire TV 32” 2-Series 720p HD smart TV, stream live TV | $129.99, normally $199.99 (35% off)

~ Amazon Fire TV 40” 2-Series 1080p HD smart TV | $189.99, normally $249.99 (24% off)

~ TCL 40” Class 3-Series Full HD 1080p LED Smart Roku TV | $149.99

~ SAMSUNG 50-Inch Class QLED Q80B Series - 4K UHD Direct Full Array Quantum HDR 8X Smart TV with Alexa Built-in | $765

~ LG QNED80 Series 50-Inch Class QNED Mini LED Smart TV 4K Processor Smart Flat Screen TV for Gaming with Magic Remote AI-Powered with Alexa Built-in | $676.99

~ SAMSUNG Class QLED 55-inch 4K LS03B Series 4K UHD Dual LED Quantum HDR Smart TV with Alexa | $1,497.99

~ SAMSUNG OLED 55-inh 4K S95B Series Quantum HDR Smart TV with Alexa Built-in, Dolby Atmos, Object Tracking Sound, Laser Slim Design | $1,997.92

~ LG G3 Series 55-Inch Class OLED evo 4K Processor Smart Flat Screen TV for Gaming with Magic Remote AI-Powered Gallery Edition | $1,996.99, normally $2,499.99

~ LG 55-Inch Class OLED Objet Collection Posé Series AI-Powered 4K TV, Alexa Built-in | $1,496.99

~ Hisense 58-inch ULED U6 Series Quantum Dot QLED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV | $349.99, normally $599.99 (42% off)

~ SAMSUNG 65-Inch Class Terrace Full Sun Outdoor QLED 4K Smart TV with Alexa Built-in and Wall Mount | $10,187.98

~ Amazon Fire TV 75” Omni QLED Series 4K UHD smart TV, Dolby Vision IQ, local dimming, hands-free with Alexa | $879.99, normally $1,099.99 (20% off)

~ LG G3 Series 83-Inch Class OLED evo 4K Processor Smart Flat Screen TV for Gaming with Magic Remote AI-Powered Gallery Edition | $6,296.99

~ LG Class OLED Alexa Built-in 8K Smart TV & Soundbar | 50” for $999.99; 65” for $1,296.99; 77” for $1,899.99.

~ SAMSUNG Class Crystal UHD AU8000 Series - 4K UHD Dual LED HDR Smart TV with Alexa Built-in | Available in various sizes, including 43”; 50”; 55”; 65”; 75”; 85” — Click size to see price

~ SAMSUNG Neo QLED 4K QN90B Series Mini LED Quantum HDR 32x Smart TV with Alexa Built-in | Available in various sizes, price ranges from $1,197 for 43” to $2,183.49 for 85”.

~ LG Class OLED Alexa Built-in 8K Smart TV & Soundbar | Available in various sizes, price ranges from $796.99 for 42” to $3,996.99 for 83”.

~ SAMSUNG Class Terrace Full Sun Outdoor QLED 4K Smart TV with Alexa Built-in
(Various sizes) | View Price

What Streaming Devices and Accessories Are On Sale for 2023 Amazon Prime Days?

