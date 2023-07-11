DEAL ALERT: ALL 2023 Amazon Prime Days Deals on Streaming Services, Smart TVs, and Movies
The biggest internet shopping days of the year (outside of Black Friday and Cyber Monday) have arrived: It’s Amazon’s Prime Days event, which means Amazon Prime subscribers can access some truly epic deals on new smart TVs, streaming services and more for the next 48 hours.
On Tuesday, July 11 and Wednesday, July 12, Amazon Prime members can subscribe to streaming platforms like Max and Paramount+ for a steep discount, and buy a new smart TV or streaming device for substantial savings to watch it on! If you’re an Amazon Prime customer, don’t wait, start shopping your exclusive deals now!
What Premium Streaming Services Are On Sale for 2023 Amazon Prime Days?
-
Get Paramount+ with Showtime for 50% off for two months | Users will be able to watch the entire Paramount+ and Showtime libraries without ads, plus access a live 24/7 stream of their in-market CBS affiliate for $5.99 per month. After two months, the price reverts to the regular $11.99 per month.
-
Enjoy 50% off Max for two months | Watch beloved HBO originals like “Succession” and “House of the Dragon” plus content from discovery+, all ad-free for $7.99 per month for two full months.
-
MGM+ for $0.99 per month for two months | Start watching the top series and movies on MGM+ for an incredible discount, from titles in the “James Bond” franchise to original series like “Godfather of Harlem.”
-
Save 50% off two months of AMC+ | Enjoy shows like “Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches” and the new smash-hit “The Walking Dead: Dead City” with no commercials for $4.49 per month for two months, then $8.99 per month after.
-
Get two months of STARZ for $0.99 each | If you’ve been anxiously awaiting new episodes of “Outlander” or want to catch up on the “Power” franchise, this is the deal for you. Prime subscribers can get two full months of access to STARZ for just 99 cents each adding up to less than $2 for 60 days of streaming.
-
Snag a PBS Masterpiece subscription for $0.99 per month for two months | If you’re a devotee of PBS’s Masterpiece Theater, you won’t want to miss out on this deal. Instead of the regular $5.99 monthly fee, you can get a PBS Masterpiece account for $1.98 total for two months.
-
Grab ViX Premium for $0.99 per month for two months | One of the top Spanish-language streamers on the market, ViX Premium offers ad-free streaming of original shows and movies for users of all age groups. The service is normally $6.99 per month, but this early Prime Day deal gives you access for 99 cents per month for two months!
-
Subscribe to Britbox for $0.99 for two months | Yet another $0.99 for two months offer, this one aimed at Anglophiles. Britbox has classic series like “Doctor Who” and “Mr. Bean,” all available to stream on-demand and ad-free. Once the two-month period ends, the price reverts to $7.99 per month.
-
Get two months of Cinemax for $0.99 each | See blockbuster movies with no ads, and download titles to watch on the go with your discounted subscription to Cinemax! Once your two months are up, your price will shift to $9.99 per month.
-
Grab Noggin for $0.99 per month for two months | If your kids are climbing the walls this summer break, Noggin and its lineup of kids shows like “PAW Patrol” and Nickelodeon hits is a great way to calm things down. You’ll get access for $0.99 until September, meaning you’ll be covered until back-to-school time.
-
Get Acorn TV for $0.99 per month for two months | If $6.99 per month is too much to pay for your British TV fix, then this is your chance to snag an Acorn TV account and start streaming “Happy Valley” and other series immediately for less than $1 per month!
-
Watch PBS Kids for two months for just $1.98 | Another offer for families with kiddos, this streamer gives you top-quality PBS kids shows, plus educational content and much more at a steep discount from the normal $4.99 monthly fee.
-
See Lifetime Original movies for $0.99 per month for two months on Lifetime Movie Club | Christmas in July is here, and that means the holidays are just a few clicks away on Lifetime Movie Club. Users can grab it for just $0.99 per month for two whole months, instead of the normal $4.99 monthly rate.
-
Subscribe to ALLBLK for $0.99 per month for two months | This streamer offers premium TV series and original movies specifically designed for Black audiences, and right now users can get an awesome discount over the usual $5.99 monthly subscription fee.
-
Hallmark Movies Now available for $0.99 per month for two months | If a Lifetime Movie Club subscription doesn’t fully scratch your Christmas in July itch, head over to the channel that started it all and get Hallmark’s heartwarming originals for $1.98 for two months.
-
See stunning PBS Documentaries for $0.99 per month for two months | Get access to hundreds of original, high-quality PBS documentary movies and series on PBS Documentaries, which normally costs $3.99 per month to access.
-
Watch A&E Crime Central for $0.99 per month for 60 days | True crime lovers won’t want to miss out on this deal, and A&E Crime Central’s library of more than 1,500 hours of ad-free documentaries.
-
Snag a subscription to Screenpix and watch classic movies for $0.99 for two months | Screenpix offers users popular movie titles streaming on-demand and ad-free, with selections from the 1960s all the way through the 1990s. Users can even download movies to watch them offline at their leisure.
What New Movies Are On Sale for 2023 Amazon Prime Days?
“The Super Mario Bros. Movie” | Normally $19.99 to purchase in Ultra-High-Def 4K, now on sale for $12.99.
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
While working underground to fix a water main, Brooklyn plumbers—and brothers—Mario and Luigi are transported down a mysterious pipe and wander into a magical new world. But when the brothers are separated, Mario embarks on an epic quest to find Luigi.
“John Wick: Chapter 4” | Normally $5.99 to rent, now $2.99
John Wick: Chapter 4
With the price on his head ever increasing, John Wick uncovers a path to defeating The High Table. But before he can earn his freedom, Wick must face off against a new enemy with powerful alliances across the globe and forces that turn old friends into foes.
“Missing” | Normally $5.99 to rent, now just $1.99
Missing
When her mother disappears while on vacation in Colombia with her new boyfriend, June’s search for answers is hindered by international red tape. Stuck thousands of miles away in Los Angeles, June creatively uses all the latest technology at her fingertips to try and find her before it’s too late. But as she digs deeper, her digital sleuthing raises more questions than answers… and when June unravels secrets about her mom, she discovers that she never really knew her at all.
“65” | Normally $5.99 to rent, now $2.99
65
65 million years ago, the only 2 survivors of a spaceship from Somaris that crash-landed on Earth, must fend off dinosaurs to reach the escape vessel in time before an imminent asteroid strike threatens to destroy the planet.
“The Girl Who Escaped: The Kara Robinson Story” | Normally $2.99 to rent, now just $0.99.
The Girl Who Escaped: The Kara Robinson Story
The TRUE STORY of how Kara Robinson was kidnapped, assaulted and held captive for 18 hours, 15-year-old Kara Robinson plots a daring escape from a serial killer’s apartment.
What Smart TVs Are On Sale for 2023 Amazon Prime Days?
~ Amazon Fire TV 32” 2-Series 720p HD smart TV, stream live TV | $129.99, normally $199.99 (35% off)
~ Amazon Fire TV 40” 2-Series 1080p HD smart TV | $189.99, normally $249.99 (24% off)
~ TCL 40” Class 3-Series Full HD 1080p LED Smart Roku TV | $149.99
~ SAMSUNG 50-Inch Class QLED Q80B Series - 4K UHD Direct Full Array Quantum HDR 8X Smart TV with Alexa Built-in | $765
~ LG QNED80 Series 50-Inch Class QNED Mini LED Smart TV 4K Processor Smart Flat Screen TV for Gaming with Magic Remote AI-Powered with Alexa Built-in | $676.99
~ SAMSUNG Class QLED 55-inch 4K LS03B Series 4K UHD Dual LED Quantum HDR Smart TV with Alexa | $1,497.99
~ SAMSUNG OLED 55-inh 4K S95B Series Quantum HDR Smart TV with Alexa Built-in, Dolby Atmos, Object Tracking Sound, Laser Slim Design | $1,997.92
~ LG G3 Series 55-Inch Class OLED evo 4K Processor Smart Flat Screen TV for Gaming with Magic Remote AI-Powered Gallery Edition | $1,996.99, normally $2,499.99
~ LG 55-Inch Class OLED Objet Collection Posé Series AI-Powered 4K TV, Alexa Built-in | $1,496.99
~ Hisense 58-inch ULED U6 Series Quantum Dot QLED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV | $349.99, normally $599.99 (42% off)
~ SAMSUNG 65-Inch Class Terrace Full Sun Outdoor QLED 4K Smart TV with Alexa Built-in and Wall Mount | $10,187.98
~ Amazon Fire TV 75” Omni QLED Series 4K UHD smart TV, Dolby Vision IQ, local dimming, hands-free with Alexa | $879.99, normally $1,099.99 (20% off)
~ LG G3 Series 83-Inch Class OLED evo 4K Processor Smart Flat Screen TV for Gaming with Magic Remote AI-Powered Gallery Edition | $6,296.99
~ LG Class OLED Alexa Built-in 8K Smart TV & Soundbar | 50” for $999.99; 65” for $1,296.99; 77” for $1,899.99.
~ SAMSUNG Class Crystal UHD AU8000 Series - 4K UHD Dual LED HDR Smart TV with Alexa Built-in | Available in various sizes, including 43”; 50”; 55”; 65”; 75”; 85” — Click size to see price
~ SAMSUNG Neo QLED 4K QN90B Series Mini LED Quantum HDR 32x Smart TV with Alexa Built-in | Available in various sizes, price ranges from $1,197 for 43” to $2,183.49 for 85”.
~ LG Class OLED Alexa Built-in 8K Smart TV & Soundbar | Available in various sizes, price ranges from $796.99 for 42” to $3,996.99 for 83”.
~ SAMSUNG Class Terrace Full Sun Outdoor QLED 4K Smart TV with Alexa Built-in
(Various sizes) | View Price
What Streaming Devices and Accessories Are On Sale for 2023 Amazon Prime Days?
-
Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls), free & live TV without cable or satellite, HD streaming device | $16.99, normally $39.99 (58% off)
-
Roku Express (New) HD Streaming Device with High-Speed HDMI Cable and Simple Remote | $19.00
-
Fire TV Stick 4K, brilliant 4K streaming quality, TV and smart home controls, free and live TV | $22.99, normally $49.99 (54% off)
-
Fire TV Stick 4K Max streaming device, Wi-Fi 6, Alexa Voice Remote | $24.99, normally $54.99 (55% off)
-
Alexa Voice Remote Pro, includes remote finder, TV controls, backlit buttons, requires compatible Fire TV device | $27.99, normally $34.99 (20% off)
-
Fire TV Cube, Hands-free streaming device with Alexa, Wi-Fi 6E, 4K Ultra HD | $109.99, normally $139.99 (21% off)