Chelsea Handler Produces Shows for HBO Max, Peacock, ‘Reno 911!’ Revival Gets Second Season at Quibi
Chelsea Handler sold two comedies to streamers: “Blair,” a comic strip by Mo Welch, to HBO Max” and “Wiped Out,” by Charles Morries, to Peacock.
Handler has a first-look deal at Universal TV, where the shows were developed. “Blair” is about an angry 20something who has hit bottom, while “Wiped Out” revolves around a narcissist who is literally wiped out of the world’s collective reality by a black hole, then works to rebuild her identity. Handler will executive produce both projects.
Here’s a look at other deals and upcoming projects:
-
The “Reno 911!” revival got a second season order from Quibi, which unites the original cast of the Reno, Nevada Sheriff’s Dept. The mockumentary series ran from 2003-2009 on Comedy Central. But they returned for duty 11 years later. Cast members include Thomas Lennon, Robert Ben Garant, Kerri Kenney-Silver, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Cedric Yarbrough and Niecy Nash.
-
Javier Bardem was starring in Amazon Prime’s limited series “Cortes y Moctezuma,” but it has been cancelled, due to increased production costs caused by COVID-19. Barden was cast as Spanish conquistador Hernan Cortes, the 16th-century colonizer. Amazon and Amblin said in a joint statement: “In the current climate, there is unfortunately no way to remount the production in the near future to achieve the scale and scope that was intended and that the series deserves.”
-
“Five Days at Memorial” is coming to Apple TV+. The limited series about Hurricane Katrina, will be written and produced by John Ridley (“12 Years a Slave”) and Carlton Cuse (“Lost”), who will serve as showrunners. Based on Sheri Fink’s Pulitzer Prize-winning book about five days at a New Orleans hospital after the hurricane hit in 2005. Worn-out caregivers were forced to make life-and-death decisions that haunt them to this day.
-
Ayrton Senna, the Brazilian racing legend, is the subject of an eight-episode Netflix miniseries based on his life. Senna won the Formula One World Drivers’ Championship three times. The miniseries will be shot in English and Brazilian Portuguese and is set to launch in 2022.
-
“Spides” will premiere on the AVOD network Crackle Plus on September 17. The series stars Rosabell Laurenti Sellers (“Game of Thrones”) as a young woman who wakes from a coma after taking a mysterious drug. Set in modern-day Berlin, the eight-part series originally ran on SyFy. Once the woman wakes up, she has no memory of her previous life.
-
“The Carol Burnett Show” gets its comeback on Pluto TV, a free streaming service. All 11 seasons are viewable on Channel 516 in Pluto TV’s newly-launched Classic TV section. Many of the episodes haven’t been seen since the show’s original broadcast, more than 40 years ago. Burnett worked with Shout! Factory to find the long-lost masters of the episodes, including Season 1 episodes with a teenage Vicki Lawrence, as well as the parody “As The Stomach Turns,” which aired throughout the variety show’s run.