Chelsea Handler Produces Shows for HBO Max, Peacock, ‘Reno 911!’ Revival Gets Second Season at Quibi

Chelsea Handler sold two comedies to streamers: “Blair,” a comic strip by Mo Welch, to HBO Max” and “Wiped Out,” by Charles Morries, to Peacock.

Handler has a first-look deal at Universal TV, where the shows were developed. “Blair” is about an angry 20something who has hit bottom, while “Wiped Out” revolves around a narcissist who is literally wiped out of the world’s collective reality by a black hole, then works to rebuild her identity. Handler will executive produce both projects.

