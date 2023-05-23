Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, TaTaTu Announce Rewards Program Across Multiple Streaming Services

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (CSSE) is trying something new. The company that owns free streamers Redbox and Crackle has announced a deal with the social media app TaTaTu, which will give users the opportunity to earn TaTaTu coins while watching content on any CSSE streaming app.

TaTaTu is an entertainment platform that rewards users for viewing content and social media activities. People can watch videos, post photos or videos, and earn TTU Coins when someone likes, comments, views, or shares their posts or whenever they get a new follower. Once users have accrued TTU Coins, they can be used to buy products on TaTaTu’s e-commerce platform and to bid in auctions to win different products and experiences. TaTaTu Coins will also soon be accepted at select locations nationwide.

Users are now able to acquire TTU Coins by simply watching ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) or free ad-supported TV (FAST) through CSSE’s streaming services. By doing so, consumers will earn coins which can be used to bid on prizes and buy products. However, keep in mind, TTU coins are a digital points system, not a cryptocurrency.

“The addition of TaTaTu to our streaming services will provide a fun and rewarding experience for millions of our consumers. In an era where others are raising the prices of streaming services, we are finding ways to reward viewers for watching our great content,” CSSE CEO William J. Rouhana Jr. said. “This collaboration is also an opportunity to enhance the entertainment experience and drive engagement on the TaTaTu platform.”

The move to integrate a rewards system is a savvy one from CSSE. Streamers are looking for any edge they can find to keep users engaged with their services in a crowded market, and surveys have shown that interactive video is one way to boost engagement statistics. Now, not only will Redbox, Crackle, and the Chicken Soup for the Soul app offer interactive video, they will provide users the chance to shop for items using digital currency earned with their streaming platforms.

“We are thrilled to work with Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, a leading provider of high-quality entertainment content,” TaTaTu founder and CEO Andrea Iervolino said. “This collaboration represents a major step forward for TaTaTu as we continue to build a strong ecosystem of partners that share our vision for the future of entertainment.”