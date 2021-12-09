Christmas Gift Guide for Streaming Fans - 15 Picks for Netflix, Hulu, and Disney+ Watchers
If there are any pop culture buffs, film fanatics, TV lovers, and streaming fans on your holiday shopping list, we have compiled a Christmas gift guide to spark some ideas that will get you on the “nice” list this year.
Regardless of if they are binge-watching newer Hulu, Netflix, and Disney+ shows like “Cowboy Bebop,” “Solar Opposites,” “Squid Game,” and “The Mandalorian,” or even long-time favorites like “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” “Stranger Things,” and “The Golden Girls,” there are plenty of items here that they will love (15 to be exact).
Gift Ideas for Hulu Subscribers
Hulu has a fantastic shop that allows you to search by show. You’ll find plenty of ugly sweaters and merch from shows like “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Scandal,” “Lost,” and “Mayans M.C.” Through December 31, 100% of the purchase price from the sale of the Ugly Holiday Sweaters (excluding taxes and shipping fees) will be donated to Feeding America.
-
Tell them “WTF is Christmas” with this “Solar Opposites” Holiday Mug. Now they can put on a pot of hologram coffee and get back to experimenting on humans. ($14.95)
-
Say thank you for being a friend and get your loyal pal “The Golden Girls” Stay Golden Santas Ornament that may even have Sophia tearing up. ($17.95)
-
What’s an ugly Christmas sweater party without rum ham, milk steak, and riot punch? Try on this for size: “It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia” Paddy's Ugly Holiday Sweatshirt. ($29.95)
-
It’s also not a festive get-together if no one is obnoxiously drunk… Right? Get someone (you know exactly who) on your list this “Archer” Merry Drunk I'm Christmas Wine Glass. ($17.95)
-
AHS fans can sing “Unholy Night” with this killer “American Horror Story” Stocking hanging from their fireplace. ($22.95)
Hulu
Hulu is a video streaming service that gives access to thousands of full seasons of exclusive series, hit movies, kids shows, and Hulu Originals like The Handmaid’s Tale.
It offers a good selection of current TV shows and its ad-supported tier is cheaper than both Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. You will be able to watch most shows from networks like ABC, NBC, Fox, and cable channels like Bravo, USA Network, FXX, FXM, HGTV, and more.
The service has a Limited Commercials plan for $6.99 a month, or you can upgrade to their No Ads plan for $12.99 a month. For $64.99 a month, you can get Hulu Live TV from major cable channels, live locals and regional sports networks.
Gift Ideas for Netflix Subscribers
The official Netflix shop is your home for merch for the biggest streaming phenomenons. Load up on toys from “Squid Game,” some sweet home furnishings inspired by “Lupin,” or hats, socks, and sweatshirts plastered with the Netflix logo.
-
Design your very own “Squid Game” Black Hoodie for a player in need of some Christmas cheer (and a lot of luck). ($49.95)
-
This Elegorgon Beanie is the perfect present for those extra-terrestrial fighting, Eggo-loving, telepathic friends that everybody has in their lives… just don’t show Will. ($25)
-
The only advice we have is that if you’re looking to “Netflix and Chill” with someone this holiday season, we recommend this customizable “Sex Education” Moordale Yearbook Tee. ($34.95)
-
For anime fans, we suggest a “Cowboy Bebop” Space Cowboy Poster and maybe some extra woolongs. ($12)
-
“The Harder They Fall” fans who are also Jay-Z obsessed will thoroughly enjoy a copy of the reggae, hypnotic Soundtrack available on Vinyl, Disc, and Cassette.
Netflix
Netflix is a subscription video streaming service that includes on-demand access to 3,000+ movies, 2,000+ TV Shows, and Netflix Originals like Stranger Things, Squid Game, The Crown, Tiger King, and Bridgerton. They are constantly adding new shows and movies. Some of their Academy Award-winning exclusives include Roma, Marriage Story, Mank, and Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.
Netflix offers three plans — on 1 device in SD with their “Basic” ($8.99) plan, on 2 devices in HD with their “Standard” ($13.99) plan, and 4 devices in up to 4K on their “Premium” ($17.99) plan.
Netflix spends more money on content than any other streaming service meaning that you get more value for the monthly fee.
Gift Ideas for Disney+ Subscribers
The Disney online shop is jam-packed with great gifts for kids of any age. Go beyond Mickey and princesses to the worlds of superheroes and Jedi knights. If you love pop culture, you’re sure to find the perfect gift here.
-
Probably the most adorable one on the list, this Women’s Grogu Holiday Pajama Set will have “The Child” in the friend group/family the happiest being in the entire galaxy. ($58.99)
-
In anticipation of the new theatrical release, a “Spider-Man: No Way Home” Mug is for no average Joe (unless they believe in multiverses). ($19.99)
-
A “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” Stainless Steel Tumbler with Straw is just what any Marvel fan needs in their collection. ($19.99)
-
Everyone knows that mischievous person that could get good use out of this “Loki” Helmet ''For All Time. Always!'' T-Shirt. ($26.99)
-
Not sure if this will strengthen friendships or end them but if you’re in the competitive mood, get your friend or loved one an “Eternals” Monopoly Game. ($34.99)
Disney+
Disney+ is an ad-free video streaming service with over 13,000 series and films from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, The Muppets, and more. It is available in 61 countries and 21 languages.
The Disney streaming service costs $7.99 / month, or $79.99 / year ($6.67 / month). You can bundle it with Hulu and ESPN+ for just $13.99 a month (cheaper than Netflix).
The app supports unlimited downloads, four simultaneous streamers, up to 7 profiles, 4K streaming, and includes hundreds of avatars.
The service includes 25+ new original series, 10+ original movies, 7,500 past episodes, 100 recent movies, and 400 library titles including the entire Disney Vault. You can stream original series like “The Mandalorian”, “Falcon and the Winter Soldier”, “Loki”, and “Monsters at Work.”
You can see the full list of available Disney, Disney Channel, Star Wars, Pixar, Marvel, Nat Geo shows and movies, or all available Disney Plus content by checking out our Disney+ Streaming Movie List.