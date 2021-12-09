Christmas Gift Guide for Streaming Fans - 15 Picks for Netflix, Hulu, and Disney+ Watchers

If there are any pop culture buffs, film fanatics, TV lovers, and streaming fans on your holiday shopping list, we have compiled a Christmas gift guide to spark some ideas that will get you on the “nice” list this year.

Regardless of if they are binge-watching newer Hulu, Netflix, and Disney+ shows like “Cowboy Bebop,” “Solar Opposites,” “Squid Game,” and “The Mandalorian,” or even long-time favorites like “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” “Stranger Things,” and “The Golden Girls,” there are plenty of items here that they will love (15 to be exact).

Hulu has a fantastic shop that allows you to search by show. You’ll find plenty of ugly sweaters and merch from shows like “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Scandal,” “Lost,” and “Mayans M.C.” Through December 31, 100% of the purchase price from the sale of the Ugly Holiday Sweaters (excluding taxes and shipping fees) will be donated to Feeding America.

The official Netflix shop is your home for merch for the biggest streaming phenomenons. Load up on toys from “Squid Game,” some sweet home furnishings inspired by “Lupin,” or hats, socks, and sweatshirts plastered with the Netflix logo.

The Disney online shop is jam-packed with great gifts for kids of any age. Go beyond Mickey and princesses to the worlds of superheroes and Jedi knights. If you love pop culture, you’re sure to find the perfect gift here.