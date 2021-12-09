 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
Hulu Netflix Disney+

Christmas Gift Guide for Streaming Fans - 15 Picks for Netflix, Hulu, and Disney+ Watchers

Lauren Forristal

If there are any pop culture buffs, film fanatics, TV lovers, and streaming fans on your holiday shopping list, we have compiled a Christmas gift guide to spark some ideas that will get you on the “nice” list this year.

Regardless of if they are binge-watching newer Hulu, Netflix, and Disney+ shows like “Cowboy Bebop,” “Solar Opposites,” “Squid Game,” and “The Mandalorian,” or even long-time favorites like “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” “Stranger Things,” and “The Golden Girls,” there are plenty of items here that they will love (15 to be exact).

Gift Ideas for Hulu Subscribers

Hulu has a fantastic shop that allows you to search by show. You’ll find plenty of ugly sweaters and merch from shows like “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Scandal,” “Lost,” and “Mayans M.C.” Through December 31, 100% of the purchase price from the sale of the Ugly Holiday Sweaters (excluding taxes and shipping fees) will be donated to Feeding America.

30-Day Trial
hulu.com

Hulu

Hulu is a video streaming service that gives access to thousands of full seasons of exclusive series, hit movies, kids shows, and Hulu Originals like The Handmaid’s Tale.

It offers a good selection of current TV shows and its ad-supported tier is cheaper than both Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. You will be able to watch most shows from networks like ABC, NBC, Fox, and cable channels like Bravo, USA Network, FXX, FXM, HGTV, and more.

The service has a Limited Commercials plan for $6.99 a month, or you can upgrade to their No Ads plan for $12.99 a month. For $64.99 a month, you can get Hulu Live TV from major cable channels, live locals and regional sports networks.

30-Day Trial
$6.99+ / month
hulu.com

Gift Ideas for Netflix Subscribers

The official Netflix shop is your home for merch for the biggest streaming phenomenons. Load up on toys from “Squid Game,” some sweet home furnishings inspired by “Lupin,” or hats, socks, and sweatshirts plastered with the Netflix logo.

Sign Up
netflix.com

Netflix

Netflix is a subscription video streaming service that includes on-demand access to 3,000+ movies, 2,000+ TV Shows, and Netflix Originals like Stranger Things, Squid Game, The Crown, Tiger King, and Bridgerton. They are constantly adding new shows and movies. Some of their Academy Award-winning exclusives include Roma, Marriage Story, Mank, and Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.

Netflix offers three plans — on 1 device in SD with their “Basic” ($8.99) plan, on 2 devices in HD with their “Standard” ($13.99) plan, and 4 devices in up to 4K on their “Premium” ($17.99) plan.

Netflix spends more money on content than any other streaming service meaning that you get more value for the monthly fee.

Sign Up
$8.99+ / month
netflix.com

Gift Ideas for Disney+ Subscribers

The Disney online shop is jam-packed with great gifts for kids of any age. Go beyond Mickey and princesses to the worlds of superheroes and Jedi knights. If you love pop culture, you’re sure to find the perfect gift here.

Sign Up
disneyplus.com

Disney+

Disney+ is an ad-free video streaming service with over 13,000 series and films from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, The Muppets, and more. It is available in 61 countries and 21 languages.

The Disney streaming service costs $7.99 / month, or $79.99 / year ($6.67 / month). You can bundle it with Hulu and ESPN+ for just $13.99 a month (cheaper than Netflix).

The app supports unlimited downloads, four simultaneous streamers, up to 7 profiles, 4K streaming, and includes hundreds of avatars.

The service includes 25+ new original series, 10+ original movies, 7,500 past episodes, 100 recent movies, and 400 library titles including the entire Disney Vault. You can stream original series like “The Mandalorian”, “Falcon and the Winter Soldier”, “Loki”, and “Monsters at Work.”

You can see the full list of available Disney, Disney Channel, Star Wars, Pixar, Marvel, Nat Geo shows and movies, or all available Disney Plus content by checking out our Disney+ Streaming Movie List.

Sign Up
$7.99+ / month
disneyplus.com

Get Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ for just $13.99 a month ($8 savings).

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable helps you find the best way to stream anything. Follow our daily streaming news, in-depth reviews on streaming services & devices, and use our tools to find where your favorite content is streaming.

When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 301 Poinciana Island Dr, Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160 – Terms & Conditions - Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.