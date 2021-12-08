 Skip to Content
VIZIO Smart TV

VIZIO WatchFree+ Adds 125 New Titles from Cinedigm Including ‘Highlander’

Aubrey Meister

New content from Cinedigm has arrived on VIZIO WatchFree+ and VIZIO SmartCast. Now, VIZIO smart TV users can enjoy 125 new shows and movies from Cinedigm.

Some of the new titles available to stream include the following.

  • The Final Wish: When a young man returns home to support his mother after the loss of his father, he discovers a mysterious object.
  • Short Term 12: At a foster care facility, a staff member faces the difficulties of doing her job while working through her own childhood.
  • Hickok: Infamous gunslinger and lawman, Wild Bill Hickok, must tame a wild cow-town and bring the frontier justice.
  • Highlander: A Scottish swordsman takes on another immortal opponent, a barbarian who’s willing to fight for the prize.
  • Amateur Night: A former architect accepts a job as a driver on Craigslist, discovered by his pregnant wife. He ends up with a rather interesting first gig.

Not only were 125 of Cinedigm’s titles added to VIZIO WatchFree+, but two new apps are now available on VIZIO SmartCast. You can now find So…Real and Docurama on VIZIO SmartCast. So…Real features British and international reality series and documentaries. On Docurama, you can find acclaimed, cutting-edge documentaries.

“As AVOD continues to be a fast-growing segment of the streaming business, Cinedigm looks for like-minded companies who can expand and enhance revenue generation within our catalog,” said Kali Turja, Executive Director of Digital Sales at Cinedigm. “Working with VIZIO allows us to reach the digitally-driven demographic that makes up the millions of SmartCast users across the country. We are thrilled to introduce a new audience to some of Cinedigm’s top-performing titles.”

With the new Cinedigm content available to stream on VIZIO WatchFree+, users have access to thousands of titles on live channels and on-demand. To use VIZIO WatchFree+ and SmartCast, no subscription or login is required.

