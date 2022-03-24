CNN+ Announces Live Daily, Weekly Programming Schedule; Launching March 29

On Tuesday, March 29, the latest streaming service from a legacy media brand will launch as CNN+ will officially hit the streaming airwaves at 7 a.m. ET with “5 Things with Kate Bolduan.” The show based on CNN’s popular newsletter and podcast is the first that was announced on Thursday as part of the services daily and weekly live programming schedule.

Despite a tumultuous early 2022 at CNN as former chief Jeff Zucker was ousted, the cable news network reminded viewers of what it does best by becoming the home for some of the best coverage of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The new streaming platform will look to capitalize on that journalistic legacy by bringing some of the most trusted and recognizable names in broadcasting to the service for both daily and weekly shows in a variety of live, on-demand, and interactive programming.

“CNN is known for the strength of its original and investigative reporting, and at CNN+ we are building on this legacy with exclusive and in-depth access for our subscribers,” the service’s Vice President of Daily Programming Jennifer Suozzo said. “Breaking news is crucial at CNN+, especially in a time such as this, and we’ll give subscribers a fresh and deeper understanding as stories develop and quickly change.”

While CNN+ will not simulcast live CNN broadcasts due to cable and satellite contracts, they will have a healthy slate of original live news and interview shows available beginning on Tuesday’s launch. A subscription to the streaming service will be $5.99 per month or $59.99 annually. The monthly $5.99 price point is the same as Fox Nation, Fox News’ streaming site.

However, for the four weeks following launch, customers will be able to access the “Deal of a Lifetime” in order to receive 50% off of the monthly plan for as long as their account remains active.

CNN+ Daily Live Programming Schedule

7 a.m. ET | 5 Things with Kate Bolduan

Need to get up to speed quickly? CNN’s most popular newsletter and podcast is expanding to a new morning show hosted by CNN Anchor Kate Bolduan. 5 Things gives you the five stories you need to know to start your day. Grab a coffee and count down the top five essential stories of the morning with us.

8 a.m. ET | Go There

Go There takes you to the front lines of breaking news. Join the crew and go behind the scenes with CNN’s reporters and correspondents stationed around the world. We have cameras in every corner of the planet. This is your live, all-access pass to the most essential and visual news stories of the day.

Currently available exclusively on CNN Digital properties, Go There’s award-winning reporting has been recognized across the industry and holds the title of the most-watched news video on Facebook with live reporting from Wuhan, China in January 2020.

9 a.m. ET | Big Picture with Sara Sidner

Big Picture is an in-depth look at the most important and interesting story of the day, hosted by CNN’s Sara Sidner. Sidner hosts a deep-dive conversation featuring CNN’s award-winning reporters and expert guests. Zoom out and contemplate the broader scope of today’s top story and how various pieces of the puzzle connect.

11 a.m. ET | Reliable Sources Daily

From New York to Hollywood to Silicon Valley – CNN’s Chief Media Correspondent and Anchor Brian Stelter brings together all the headlines in the media on Reliable Sources Daily – a new expansion of his nightly e-newsletter, podcast and Sunday show on CNN. He’ll take a critical look at the media, how the news is made and why it matters to you. This show is your most reliable source in the quickly evolving world of media, business and entertainment.

4 p.m. ET | The Source with Kasie Hunt

Get a fresh take on politics with CNN Anchor and Chief National Affairs Analyst Kasie Hunt, as she travels around the nation’s capital to dissect the power structures behind policies impacting communities across the country. Join Hunt for exclusive, illuminating interviews, in-depth analysis and straightforward insights for both seasoned news junkies and political novices.

5 p.m. ET | The Global Brief with Bianca Nobilo

The Global Brief with Bianca Nobilo is an incisive look at the most important international news stories in the last 24 hours – providing unrivaled depth and quality for busy CNN+ viewers in a fast-moving world.

6:00 PM EST: Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace? – Join CNN+ Anchor Chris Wallace, one of the most highly-respected journalists of our time, in candid conversations with prominent individuals across the spectrum of news, sports, entertainment, art, and culture. Wallace moves outside of politics to include his wide range of interests – from interviews to conversations, and from headlines to smart, sensible, in-depth discussions. He seeks light, not heat. *New episodes Monday-Thursday

7:30 p.m. ET | The Newscast with Wolf Blitzer

CNN Anchor Wolf Blitzer gives it to you straight, hitting the headlines you need to know on this traditional evening newscast with a sleek, modern twist. The old-school nostalgic approach featuring original reporting from around the world, investigations, and consumer-focused stories that matter helps put the latest headlines in perspective.

Also launching on March 29 will be the first of CNN+’s original weekly shows.

CNN+ Weekly Programming Schedule

Launching March 29:

Anderson Cooper Full Circle

CNN Anchor Anderson Cooper hosts a twice-weekly show that features Cooper interviewing authors, entertainers, mindfulness experts and community leaders, while highlighting the stories happening outside of Washington. Previously available exclusively on CNN Digital properties, the show also answers viewer questions and shares uplifting stories submitted by fans. *New episodes Tuesdays and Saturdays

Boss Files with Poppy Harlow

What does it take to be the boss? CNN Anchor Poppy Harlow gets the answers from the biggest names in business. Sit in on intimate conversations and confessions from today’s most influential leaders and learn how personal and professional struggles helped them forge a path to success. *New episodes Mondays for first season

Jake Tapper’s Book Club

Read between the lines with CNN Anchor and Chief Washington Correspondent Jake Tapper as he interviews a diverse roster of newsmaking authors and a few of his all-time favorites. Find out the story behind their bestselling and critically acclaimed books and add more to your reading list along the way. *New episodes Sundays

Parental Guidance with Anderson Cooper

New dad, CNN Anchor Anderson Cooper gets parenting advice from experts as he navigates life as a working parent. Anderson confronts everyday challenges from sleep schedules to screen time to audience questions about relatable daily struggles. *New episodes Wednesdays

No Mercy No Malice with Scott Galloway

Serial entrepreneur, bestselling author and business professor Scott Galloway isn’t afraid to make bold predictions and hold the powerful accountable. His unapologetic take is essential viewing for anyone interested in how business, tech and society intersect. Prepare to be enlightened and entertained. *New episodes Tuesdays

Debuting in April:

The Don Lemon Show

Make your voice heard in this weekly talk show, a brand new format for the news veteran. There are no limits to the conversation as CNN Anchor Don Lemon and his studio audience take on the most talkable news stories each week. *New episodes Fridays

Rex Chapman

He’s celebrated the highs of NBA stardom, rebounded from the lows of opioid addiction, and reinvented himself through social media. If anyone can find the silver lining in today’s toughest headlines, it’s Rex Chapman. He brings heart and positivity to conversations with celebrities, athletes and everyday heroes. *New episodes Mondays

Debuting in May:

20 Questions with Audie Cornish

Acclaimed journalist and CNN Anchor Audie Cornish has 20 questions for her guests, who range from newsmakers to cultural icons. Her passion for the art of storytelling will be on display with in-depth conversations that bring a fresh approach to the stories and issues that matter.

Cari & Jemele: Speak.Easy.

Co-hosts Jemele Hill & Cari Champion toast and roast the stories that have everyone talking. From the biggest headlines in sports, politics and culture, they’ll tell you how they see it.

In addition to their news content, CNN+ will also bring their original documentary series and films to the platform. Available on launch will be new docs including “The Land of the Giants: Titans of Tech” and “The Murdochs: Empire of Influence.” Other programming, including “Eva Longoria: Searching for Mexico” and “The Untitled Alison Roman Project (w/t)”, are currently in production and will be available later this year.

Also, CNN is hoping will draw subscribers with the fact that once current streaming agreements with other platforms — including HBO Max and Netflix — expire, all of CNN’s films and original specials will return home to CNN+. This includes all of the content that the late Anthony Bourdain created for the network, including “Parts Unknown.”