Apple TV+ Coming to Xfinity X1, XClass TV, Sky Q, and More

Lauren Forristal

Comcast has a new deal with Apple and will be bringing the Apple TV+ app to its Xfinity X1, Flex, XClass 4K TVs, and Sky Glass platforms. This is the latest example of Comcast welcoming third-party apps to its hardware platforms.

Comcast CEO Brian Roberts says, “I’m pleased to also announce today that Apple will bring Apple TV+ and the Apple TV app to our Xfinity and Sky customers on X1, Flex, XClass, Sky Glass, and Sky Q devices. And Comcast is bringing the Xfinity Stream and Sky Go apps to Apple TV devices. We’re working together with our partners to deliver the best apps and experiences on our platforms. And our teams are sharing capabilities and collaborating across the company, collectively drawing on our scale and leadership in broadband, aggregation, and streaming to innovate and profitably serve new and existing customers.”

Although there isn’t a release date yet, this announcement is the first time Apple has come to an agreement with a traditional cable network for Apple TV+. Similarly, the Xfinity Stream and Sky Go apps will be launching on Apple TV at the same time.

As the two help each other reach a larger audience, Comcast’s “streaming universe will continue to grow,” Roberts said. “Certainly, the Apple announcement today is another iteration of that.”

When Comcast announced the launch of its XClass TV, U.S. consumers got the opportunity to access Comcast’s digital platform without an Xfinity subscription. This adds to the cable giant’s other advanced products, the Xfinity 1 and Xfinity Flex. In addition, the Sky Q was also released on October 18, a smart TV that allows UK consumers access to streaming.

The Apple TV app provides the use of Apple TV Plus, iTunes, and its 100,000 movies and shows rentals, as well as subscriptions to channels like Showtime, Starz, AMC+, Paramount+, Noggin, and Epix. Apple TV+ features original shows, movies, and documentaries like the Emmy-winning “Ted Lasso,” “Invasion,” “Swagger,” and “The Problem with Jon Stewart.”

Comcast will allow other Apple TV app features like pay-TV services from Charter and DirecTV along with streaming services like HBO Max, Hulu, Disney+, and Amazon Prime Video.

As of now, the Apple TV app is available on various third-party devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Chromecast with Google TV, other Android TVs, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox, and TVs from LG, Sony, Samsung, and Vizio.

