Comcast’s Broadcast TV & Regional Sports Fees to Increase 20% in 2022, Surpass $37 a Month

Wonder why so many people are switching to Live TV Streaming Services? Despite the price hikes to services like YouTube TV, Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and Philo – one major benefit, no hidden fees.

In fact, Comcast’s “Broadcast TV Fee” for local channels, that are available for free over-the-air, will now add $19.75 to your bill. While the exact amount differs by market, the Chicago market will see a 20% increase from $16.20 to $19.75 — after increasing from $11.70 in 2019. In fact, that’s a nearly 70% increase in just 2 years from channels that are free over-the-air.

In 2014, the “Broadcast TV Fee” was just $1.50 — so in just seven years its gone up more than 13 times.

The fee is not optional either and not bundled into the base pricing on the service. What’s crazy is the “Broadcast TV Fee” has gotten so expensive, you can now get Philo ($25) and use an OTA antenna for about the same price — as just that one fee.

The Regional Sports Fee in the Chicago market will increase 20% from $14.45 to $17.30, and up almost 3x from $6.20 it was in 2019 prior to the addition of Marquee Sports Network.

But those are not the only fees going up.

You will also be charged even more for your cable box, which is increasing from $7.50 to $8.50 a month, plus a DVR Fee ($10+), and that’s before you even get to choose your base TV package – which are going up as well.

Their base Choice TV Select, Entertainment, and Digital Starter base packages will increase ~10%, as will adding service to an additional TV, which is now $8.50 a month.

Digital Starter: $65.45 (was $62.45)

Entertainment: $17 ($15)

Choice TV: $32.50 (was $30)

But if you just want Internet? Well, that’s going up too. All Xfinity Internet plans will increase by $3 a month – and range from $59 to $119 a month.

So if you’re wondering why so many people are getting rid of cable. Start at the fact that it sometimes costs almost $50 a month before you even pick your channel package.