Comedians on Prime Video - How to Get Your Streaming Stand-Up Comedy Fix
Prime Video is a great place for all your streaming entertainment. In addition to fantastic original TV series and Hollywood crowd-pleaser movies, you can also get a lot of stand-up comedy on the platform. Here’s a list of great stand-up sets to get you started, but there are many more titles to discover on the streamer.
George Carlin: It's Bad for Ya!March 1, 2008
It’s Bad For Ya, Carlin’s Emmy nominated 14th and final HBO special from March of 2008 features Carlin’s noted irreverent and unapologetic observations on topics ranging from death, religion, bureaucracy, patriotism, overprotected children and big business to the pungent examinations of modern language and the decrepit state of the American culture.
George Carlin: You Are All DiseasedFebruary 6, 1999
Legendary comic Carlin comes back to the Beacon theater to angrily rant about airport security, germs, cigars, angels, children and parents, men, names, religion, god, advertising, Bill Jeff and minorities.
George Carlin: Life Is Worth LosingNovember 5, 2005
Carlin returns to the stage in his 13th live comedy stand-up special, performed at the Beacon Theatre in New York City for HBO®. His spot-on observations on the deterioration of human behavior include Americans’ obsession with their two favorite addictions - shopping and eating; his creative idea for The All-Suicide Channel, a new reality TV network; and the glorious rebirth of the planet to its original pristine condition - once the fires and floods destroy life as we know it.
Dave Lester: And How Did That Make You Feel?February 28, 2023
Brooklyn legend Dave Lester makes his long awaited streaming stand up debut with this hour special shot on location at NYC’s Westside Comedy Club. A thoughtful storyteller and seasoned social critic, Lester shares insights on family, relationships and his lifelong dream of being flabbergasted.
Nate Bargatze: Hello WorldJanuary 31, 2023
Grammy nominated comedian Nate Bargatze delivers his family friendly take on a variety of topics including disadvantages of being the first born, the challenges of playing golf with your wife, and what happens when a bald eagle touches your head
Jimmy O. Yang: Guess How Much?May 2, 2023
Jimmy O. Yang’s first global stand-up special. The comedian delves into various topics including love languages, loser friends, and negotiating with his Asian parents.
Jimmy Dore: Sentenced To LiveOctober 6, 2015
Comedian and author, Jimmy Dore has been Sentenced To Live. His outrageous political humor promises to make you think, while you laugh. From the President, to the media, to his dog - he covers it all.
Katrina Davis: Figuring it OutAugust 2, 2022
Join comedian and writer Katrina Davis as she shares her observations about coffee shop hygiene, the embalming process, and the freedom that comes with discovering your dumbest self. Let the discomfort of flawed humanity envelop you in laughs as you relate to someone raised in Florida and realize they’re just like you.
Greg Fitzsimmons: Life on StageAugust 18, 2013
Comedy Central Special Released 18th of August 2013. Life On The Stage finds Greg back in his hometown of Tarrytown, NY to give a cutting standup set of twisted life advice. Nothing is off-limits in his advice for getting older, and stories of his life on and off stage.
Billy Gardell: HalftimeFebruary 5, 2011
Billy Gardell, the star of CBS’ hit comedy “Mike and Molly,” returns home to Pittsburgh, where all the funny began for him, in a one-hour live event that celebrates working-class America.
Robin Harris: Live from the Comedy Act TheaterMarch 7, 2006
As Harris takes the stage of The World Famous Comedy Act Theater to tell a series of hilarious tales and toy playfully with the willing crowd, the cameras are rolling to capture a moment in time where the laughter never stops.
Bill Hicks: Sane ManDecember 1, 1989
Sane Man was filmed before Bill recorded ‘Dangerous’, his first comedy album, and is a turning point in Hicks’ career. It was the first complete Hicks show ever filmed and Bill pulled out all the stops for the cameras. Completely focused, a newly-sober Hicks paces the stage like a wild animal riffing effortless.
Bill Hicks: One Night StandApril 27, 1991
Bill Hicks shows us his view on smoking, smoking pot, drinking, sex, advertisement and music. It’s not a view you hear very often.
Bill Hicks: RelentlessJanuary 1, 1992
Bill Hicks tells us how he feels about non-smokers, blow-jobs, religion, war and peace, and drugs and music.
Bill Hicks: RevelationsMay 27, 1993
Bill Hicks in the height of his genius. Recorded at the Dominion Theatre in London, Hicks opens our eyes and minds to the hypocrisy and ludicrousness of the world around us.
Mark Gregory: Run With ItOctober 26, 2021
Run With It, is the hilariously funny debut comedy special of Mark Gregory that pays tribute to his uncle, the late Dick Gregory. In this special, Mark takes us on a journey through his life as a dad, divorcee and comedian.
(Practice) The Secret Files of Earthquake!!!September 6, 2022
Earthquake is one of the most recognizable entertainers around and for good reason! There aren’t many comedians who can bring you to tears. His straightforward comedic style has propelled him into sold-out shows, movies, and various television shows. Earthquake is at his best in his all-new stand-up special. He talks about everything from dropping a nuclear bomb to divorce.
Daniel Webb: Hoe's Parade Live at the Rose BowlMay 6, 2021
In Hoe’s Parade, Daniel Webb brings queer comedy magic and a stunning head of hair to the stage. In addition to also singing like crap, Daniel describes his harrowing and slutty Covid-19 survival stories, rails against the foolish presidency and his disgustingly hideous children, sings songs about men that lie about their STDs, and about Breonna Taylor’s murderers, who are still walking the streets. Hoe’s Parade is a celebration of life where Daniel proudly makes world history as the first queer gay man to perform stand-up comedy live at the Rose Bowl!
Marc Maron: Thinky PainOctober 7, 2013
Marc Maron returns to his old stomping grounds for an intimate special in which he takes stock of himself. More than ever, Maron is raw and hilariously honest as he dissects his own neuroses and self-loathing while providing outrageous anecdotes from his personal life, in which he starts to realize the hurt isn’t real, it’s just “Thinky Pain.”
Gina Brillon: Pacifically SpeakingJanuary 1, 2015
Gabriel Iglesias presents a hilarious stand-up comedy special from the brash and beautiful Gina Brillon. Find out why she’s one of the country’s hottest young comics in this uproarious special full of sharp jokes and her trademark Bronx attitude!
Elayne Boosler: Party of OneOctober 7, 1986
Elayne Boosler’s first Showtime stand-up comedy special.
Dana Gould: I Know It's WrongJune 1, 2013
Comedy stand-up special featuring the gifted comic, Dana Gould
Eddie Izzard: UnrepeatableOctober 3, 1994
Recorded one night at the Albert Theatre in March 1994, when Eddie Izzard was playing a limited seven week sold-out run of her celebrated stand-up show.
Eddie Izzard: Dress to KillJune 13, 1999
Executive transvestite Eddie Izzard takes her show to San Francisco to give a brief history of pagan and Christian religions, the building of Stonehenge, the birth of the Church of England and of Western empires, and the need for a European dream.
Eddie Izzard: Definite ArticleOctober 21, 1996
Eddie arrives on stage through a huge book which opens to reveal herself sitting at the top of a staircase. Then discusses Caesar dog food, 24 hour garages, Latin, and winds his way through James Bond gadgets, Einstein and Pavlov.
Eddie Izzard: GloriousNovember 17, 1997
Eddie Izzard’s routine has a loose trajectory from the beginning of the Old Testament and the creation of the world in seven days to Revelations. Along the way, we learn of the search for a career, bad giraffes, Prince Philip’s gaffes, toilets in French campsites, the mysteries of hopscotch, becoming one’s Dad and tranny bashing.
Eddie Izzard: SexieNovember 26, 2003
Filmed in Eastbourne where her grandfather and father were born and where she went to school, this show is the funniest live show that could ever be performed by a warm blooded animal.
Eddie Izzard: CircleNovember 18, 2002
Town Hall, New York City, 26 June 2000. An evening with Eddie Izzard in which she moves back and forth in time, with religion as the loose but constant theme.
Eddie Izzard: StrippedNovember 23, 2009
The surreal comedian performs his stream of consciousness style of monologue on his latest live outing. Eddie ponders among other things, the history of the world, cows in cars, and the existence of God.
Eddie Izzard: Force Majeure LiveNovember 18, 2013
Force Majeure (French) (pronounced: fors mah-ZHur), “superior force”, “chance occurrence, unavoidable accident”: 2 years and 27 countries, Force Majeure Live was filmed during Eddie’s mammoth 2013/2014 tour and takes you on a truly hilarious journey, offering a rare glimpse in to the mind of the master of surrealism.
Pete Correale: Let Me Tell YaNovember 6, 2015
Stand up comedian Pete Correale explores the absurdities of life, love and marriage in his hilarious comedy special where he gives his homegrown New Yorker take on everything from the joy of ice cream to the pain of political correctness.
Pete Correale: The Things We Do For LoveMay 30, 2009
Pete Correale was named one of the top ten comics to watch by Entertainment Weekly in 2008. His affable New York charm and hilarious tales of life and love of the “everyman” put him on the path to comedy stardom. You’ve seen Pete’s breakout performances on “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno,” “The Late Show with David Letterman,” and Comedy Central’s “Premium Blend.” He has performed at all the major comedy festivals, including Montreal, Aspen, and Kilkenny, and can be heard daily on the Sirius Satellite radio show “Breuer Unleashed.”
Josh Blue: BroccoliJuly 21, 2020
Josh Blue explores the craziest of topics—from the ghosts of the past, those in his home, and the future of his Comedy.
Josh Blue: Sticky ChangeApril 17, 2012
Comedian Josh Blue takes to the stage in this 2012 stand-up special with his unique brand of self-deprecating humor to discuss marriage and fatherhood, life with cerebral palsy, and growing up as an African-American who happens to be white.
Erica Rhodes: I Love You MoreJune 1, 2019
Erica Rhodes is a regular panelist on Comedy Central’s @midnight and Fox’s Punchline. She has made appearances on SeeSo’s The Guest List, Hulu’s Coming to the Stage, AXS’ Live at Gotham and the syndicated Comics Unleashed. Erica has performed at San Francisco Sketchfest, the Moontower Comedy Festival (Austin, TX), the Blue Whale Comedy Festival (Tulsa, OK), the Boston Comedy Festival and RIOT LA Fest. Recent TV credits include ABC’s Modern Family, HBO’s Veep, Fox’s New Girl, and IFC’s Comedy Bang Bang. Erica stars in Audible’s Dr. Katz: The Audio Files and ABC Digital’s The Off Season. She recurs on TruTV’s Fameless and has been a semi-regular performer/writer on NPR’s A Prairie Home Companion.
Erica Rhodes: La Vie en RhodesApril 13, 2021
Erica Rhodes brings her confessional comedy style to the legendary Rose Bowl for her very first special, La Vie en Rhodes. With topics like non-motivational quotes, emoji etiquette, political correctness, bad grammar, and narcissistic exes, Erica highlights the absurd in all of life’s struggles.
Doug Stanhope: No RefundsAugust 3, 2007
Not all stand-up comedy is spot-cleaned and pre-packaged for the masses. Like the legends who were born out of smokey, booze-soaked nightclubs of decades past, Doug Stanhope spews his own brand of moral outrage in an unmatched style that borders on self-destruction. Nothing is sacred, no subject off-limits and most importantly nothing is contrived. From critically acclaimed appearances at the Ed
Doug Stanhope: No Place Like HomeSeptember 15, 2016
Doug Stanhope performs live in his hometown of Bisbee, Arizona, tackling an assortment of hard-hitting issues, from caring for the mentally-ill, to Vietnam vets, being locked up abroad and why everyone should kick like they kick. Watch him battle ISIS for the disenfranchised, angry youth.
Doug Stanhope: Beer Hall PutschSeptember 6, 2013
Named after Hitler’s failed coup attempt, Beer Hall Putsch brings you deeper into acerbic comic Doug Stanhope’s twisted world with his newest one hour stand-up special filmed live at Dante’s in Portland.
Brad Williams: Fun SizeMay 8, 2015
Comedian Brad Williams’ standup topics include his experiences as a little person and how to please your woman in bed.
Brad Williams: Daddy IssuesMay 20, 2016
In this hilarious new comedy special, stand-up Brad Williams tackles race and political correctness, as well as how his father raised him to deal with adversity.
Tim Minchin: So F**king Rock LiveOctober 11, 2008
Comedic pianist Tim Minchin performs a host of his catchy songs that touch on everything from the Middle East to the healing power of canvas bags.
Tim Minchin and the Heritage Orchestra: Live at the Royal Albert HallNovember 14, 2011
Tim Minchin is joined on stage by the awesome 55-piece Heritage Orchestra, led by Jules Buckley and by Pete Clements on bass and Brad Webb on drums.
Kanan Gill: Keep It RealMay 26, 2017
In this hilarious one hour comedy special, Kanan Gill squints at a variety of subjects ranging from the difficulty in talking to your parents to The Constitution of India. It’s easy to keep it funny. Kanan keeps it real.
Sam Tallent: Waiting for Death to Claim UsSeptember 7, 2021
Follows America’s dogged stand-up scion Sam Tallent through 13 different venues across the US from sold-out theaters to house parties and rib-joints, all the while COVID barrels down on the nation in early 2020. This is the last comedy special filmed before the country went into lockdown.
Ryan James: I'm FineAugust 10, 2021
In this tour de force of honesty and vulnerability, Ryan James takes a deep dive into the darkest of places without a trace of self-pity, navigating a daring, hilarious performance that rises into a heart-warming, hopeful crescendo.
David Crowe: Crooked FingerFebruary 3, 2009
Describing David Crowe’s stand-up reads like the beginning of the Dickens’ classic, A Tale of Two Cities. “It was the smartest of shows. It was the dumbest of shows. It was erudite and sophisticated. It was physical and ridiculous. It was horrifying. It was hilarious.” Crowe stormed the Edinburgh Fringe Festival with five star reviews and agglomerations of madding fans. He’s won the Seattle and San Francisco comedy competitions, and has numerous appearances on Comedy Central and The Bob & Tom Radio Show. “Crooked Finger” was taped at the Triple Door Theater in downtown Seattle. It includes topical and some wild material that didn’t air on his Showtime Comedy Special. See the show that the Herald called “a lethal comedy whiplash.”
The Awkward Comedy ShowApril 9, 2010
This outrageous standup performance documentary, premiering on Comedy Central, spotlights a category of black comedian rarely witnessed: the nerd variety.
Mike Goodwin: Whatchanotgonedo is Just Laugh at These Jokes!November 23, 2020
A southern gentleman with a curious mind, love for people, and heart for God, Mike Goodwin is in a class all his own.
Sebastian Maniscalco: Aren't You Embarrassed?November 14, 2014
Sebastian Maniscalco examines the shameless behaviors of our modern society - from the small daily annoyances to the publicly obnoxious - when he asks, “Aren’t You Embarrassed?” This new, one-hour comedy special is deeply relatable and highly entertaining as it is inspired by real-life irritations that keep audiences rolling in laughter.
Richard Jeni: Platypus ManJanuary 30, 1993
In his first HBO Comedy Hour appearance filmed in 1992, Richard Jeni: Platypus Man won the prestigious Cable Ace Award for Best Stand-Up Comedy Special. Later, Jeni starred in the short-lived UPN sitcom “Platypus Man” and composed the theme song (“I’m A Platypus Man”) for the TV series. A non-stop joyride and one of the funniest comedy shows ever recorded, Jeni’s style will leave you breathless.
Nicole Burch: Never Been KissedSeptember 15, 2020
Nicole has been through the wringer when it comes to dating. Then one night she meets her childhood crush and celebrity, Michael Vartan.
Shayne Smith: Alligator BoysDecember 13, 2019
Stand-up comedian Shayne Smith delivers more stories about everything from a failed robbery to a wrestling match in the New York Subway and even saving the life of a dog in his second original Dry Bar Comedy special, “Alligator Boys”.
Mike Birbiglia: What I Should Have Said Was NothingFebruary 9, 2008
Mike says, “A few years ago my therapist suggested I keep a journal of all the crazy things that were going on in my life, so that I could keep things in perspective. Around the same time audiences were demanding more material, and I realized that other people might enjoy these stories-so I started sending them out to my mailing list. Now, my Secret Public Journal has become a Comedy Central special and DVD for all the world to see. Not sure this is what my therapist had in mind.”
Jim Gaffigan: Noble ApeJuly 13, 2018
Jim Gaffigan has made a career out of finding the extraordinary in the ordinary with his hilarious observational style. In his 6th special, he uses humor to deal with the unthinkable & proves that laughter is the best medicine…or is it?
Chris Gethard: Half My LifeJune 1, 2021
This comedy special sees Chris Gethard deliver his blend of hard-hitting stand up and storytelling at small venues across the country at the end of 2019, with documentary footage that shows the reality of what life on the road is really like for a touring comedian.
Michael Loftus: You've ChangedSeptember 4, 2009
In his one-hour comedy special debut, Michael Loftus takes you on a thrill ride that is modern marriage.
Todd Barry: The Crowd Work TourMarch 21, 2014
A Todd Barry show consists of two things: amazing jokes and amazing crowd work. In September 2013, he went on a tour without the amazing jokes and did entire shows of riffing and bantering with the audience. Filmed in seven west coast cities, “Todd Barry: The Crowd Work Tour” was directed by Lance Bangs and produced by Louis CK.
Pablo Francisco: Ouch!November 14, 2006
Stand-up comic Pablo Francisco may be the most outrageous comedian in the country with sold-out concerts and a cult fan base that’s exploding worldwide. No topic is off limits in this no-holds-barred look at movies, music, video games and celebrity. See what fans who know him from MAD TV, The Family Guy and HBO are talking about in this original live concert that’s amust-have for any comedy fan.
Felipe Avello: I just want to restNovember 24, 2022
This November 25, enjoy Felipe Avello’s stand-up, in which he recounts the experience of what happens to a person when they turn 40: they no longer want to hesitate, they just want to rest.
Sebastian LiveJune 2, 2009
Sebastian Maniscalco’s comedy is impeccably paced and chock-full of seething observations on daily human behavior. He voices his disgust of everything from shopping at discount department stores to men in flip-flops. These hilarious observations have made him one of the most sought-after comedians today. Filmed at the Paramount Theatre in St. Louis, MO, Sebastian Maniscalco Live will leave you screaming for more of Sebastian’s unique brand of humor.
Paul Rodriguez: The Here & WowMay 1, 2018
Veteran comedian, Paul Rodriguez hits the stage to give you his perspectives on life.
Danny Bhoy: Subject to ChangeNovember 8, 2010
Recorded live in Montreal, this is the North American debut of Scottish comedy sensation, Danny Bhoy. Audiences around the world have been enraptured by Danny’s unique brand of storytelling and some of the finest observational comedy in the world today.
Jim Breuer: Let's Clear the AirJuly 28, 2009
One of the “100 Greatest Stand-Ups of All Time,” Jim Breuer joined NBC’s Saturday Night Live in 1995. Since then he went on to star in several movies, tour the country with his Heavy Metal Man and Family Man comedy tours. You may remember Jim as the infamous Goat-Boy from SNL, or his stoner persona from the cult hit Half Baked. Now he’s clearing the air with this concert event.
Elliott Morgan: Holy ShitOctober 1, 2019
In one continuous shot, comedian Elliott Morgan, shares tales of betrayal, stupidity, and brainwashing from inside a historic Los Angeles dive bar.
Matt Braunger: Big Dumb AnimalFebruary 6, 2015
In Matt Braunger’s stand-up special, he reveals why single men are so creepy, describes the drunken antics he observed as a bartender and details a surprisingly stressful Bingo victory.
Matt Braunger: Finally Live in PortlandJanuary 2, 2019
Recorded live at The Paris Theatre in his hometown of Portland, OR, Matt Braunger offers insights on the world, the bad decisions that have shaped him, and how they brought him to find his better half. Braunger talks about the mistakes he’s made and, if not maturity, the perspective he’s gained with age.
Kathleen Madigan: Madigan AgainSeptember 11, 2013
Kathleen Madigan drops in on Detroit to deliver material derived from time spent with her Irish Catholic Midwest family, eating random pills out of her mother’s purse, touring Afghanistan, and her love of John Denver and the Lunesta butterfly.
Kathleen Madigan: Hunting BigfootFebruary 21, 2023
Award winning comedian Kathleen Madigan delivers another great hour of stand up focusing on her family, the Road, the Midwest, boxed wine and her plan of action if she were to hit a Bigfoot.
Adam Ferrara: Funny As HellApril 14, 2009
Adam Ferrara brings the stage to life with his honest, clever, and fearless, perspective on family, relationships and himself. He has an innate ability to draw you in with thoughtful laughter that exposes the sharp truths behind his comedy. Absolutely hilarious!
Steve Lemme & Kevin Heffernan: The Potential Farewell TourDecember 4, 2018
Steve Lemme & Kevin Heffernan are back with their third stand up special. They share laughs, chug beers, tell stories from their films and reveal private secrets about each other covering everything you want to know. The jokes come fast and furious in what could “potentially” be their last time on stage together!
Alonzo Bodden: Historically IncorrectFebruary 19, 2016
Alonzo Bodden returns with a comedic look at the historical inaccuracies of the present and past in an all-new stand-up comedy event that exposes the hypocrisy - and hilarity - of modern day culture.
Alonzo Bodden: Who's Paying AttentionFebruary 19, 2011
The hilarious comedian familiar to audiences around the world from his many radio, television and movie appearances tackles his favorite related topics: the decline of civilization and the rise of pop culture. From declining home values to the swine flu, Alonzo Bodden’s paying very funny attention to it.
Alonzo Bodden: Tall, Dark and FunnyFebruary 14, 2006
Everything is fair game for controversial comic Alonzo Bodden, and now the funnyman who brought down the house on Last Comic Standing 3 strikes out on his own in his first-ever solo stand-up performance. There are no judges to play to, and no censors to appease, and as Bodden cuts loose to tackle topics ranging from race to relationships and virtually everything in between, viewers can laugh right along with the live audience as they bear witness to a fearless new force in the world of comedy.
Bryan Callen: Complicated ApesMarch 12, 2019
Bryan Callen records his third special in Chicago’s historic Thalia Hall and reconsiders our debate on all things equality. He rails against our tendencies to turn each other into nouns like black, white, immigrant, Muslim, gay, straight, man, woman, and instead suggests that the best way to navigate our current culture war is to think of our fellow humans not as a fixed label, but as verbs.