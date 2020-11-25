What’s Coming To Tubi In December 2020, Including ‘Kung Fu Panda’ and The Monuments Men’

The “Kung Fu Panda” franchise kicks off on Tubi next month with the original — set in ancient China and populated by talking animals. Po Ping, a giant panda, is chosen as the Dragon Warrior and though some doubt his ability, Po proves worthy of the charge.

On the real-world front, “The Monuments Men,” directed by George Clooney, is based on the true WWII story of an Allied group racing to save invaluable piece of art before the Nazis destroy or steal them. The military recruits museum directors, curators, art historians and an architect to save the masterpieces. The all-star cast includes Matt Damon, Bill Murray, Cate BLanchette, John Goodman, Bob Balaban and Clooney.

What’s Coming to Tubi in December:

December 1:

Action:

Attack the Block (2011)

Bad Company (2002)

Basic (2003)

Crank 2: High Voltage (2009)

Damage (2009)

Escape Plan (2013)

Hitman (2007)

Jumper (2008)

King Arthur (2017)

Max Payne (2008)

Street Kings (2008)

The November Man (2014)

Comedy:

Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo (1999)

Killers (2010)

Kate & Leopold (2001)

Police Academy (1984)

The Sixth Man (1997)

White Men Can’t Jump (1992)

Drama:

Frankie & Alice (2010)

Rudy (1993)

Step Up (2006)

The Duel (2016)

The Monuments Men (2014)

The Wild Goose Lake (2019)

The Wrestler (2008)

Horror & Thriller:

28 Weeks Later (2007)

A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)

Anaconda (1997)

Bent (2018) - starting 12/17

Beyond the Woods (2016)

Down a Dark Hall (2018)

Eat Brains Love (2019)

Hostage (2005)

Reasonable Doubt (2014)

Red Riding Hood (2011)

Kids & Family:

Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs (2009)

Fly Me to the Moon (2008)

Imagine That (2009)

Kung Fu Panda (2008)

Miss Minoes (2001)

TMNT (2007)

Sci-Fi:

I, Frankenstein (2014)

Gravity (2013) - starting 12/11

Predators (2010)

Reign of Fire (2002)

The White King (2016)

Black Cinema:

Baggage Claim (2013)

Dead Presidents (1995)

Mr. Church (2016)

Roman J. Israel, Esq. (2017)

She Never Died (2019)

The Great White Hype (1996)

The Pursuit of Happyness (2006)

Why Did I Get Married? (2007)

TV Series:

Client List (2012) - Seasons 1-2

Dr. Ken (2015) - Seasons 1-2

Helix (2014) - Seasons 1-2

Kevin Can Wait (2016) - Seasons 1-2

