Cooperstown All-Star Village to Stream Over 5,000 Youth Baseball Games

Even youth baseball is getting in on the streaming experience, courtesy of the latest announcement from Pixellot and Cooperstown All Star Village.

This week, it was announced that the Cooperstown All-Star Village will stream over 5,000 youth baseball games for free. From Memorial Day to Labor Day, thousands of youth baseball players take to the fields at Cooperstown All Star Village (CASV) and play competitive games during their one-week stay at the facility’s baseball camps in the shadow of the sport’s Hall of Fame. CASV will use twelve Pixellot DoublePlay systems to livestream all of the games and provide highlights so that families who can’t be there in person will never miss a moment of their child’s once-in-a-lifetime experience at this iconic baseball resort.

“We are excited to be working with Cooperstown All-Star Village to help create a once-in-a-lifetime youth baseball experience,” said David Shapiro, president of North America at Pixellot. “Leveraging our cutting-edge DoublePlay solution, which is used by MLB to broadcast the Draft League and the Appalachian league, Cooperstown All-Star Village can cost-effectively, and easily capture every catch, strike, and home run during the tournament. With this unparalleled content package, parents and extended family will be able to enjoy the Cooperstown experience for years to come.”

While it doesn’t look like we’ll see CASV action on ESPN+ anytime soon, it’s a nice gesture from CASV to treat kids like they’re already big leaguers and give them clips and highlights that they can share and remember. Kids can use the highlight packages not just to reminisce about their week but post on social media as well. All it takes is the right scout to come across a highlight package for that child to head to a collegiate baseball program on a full-ride scholarship.

“Partnering with Pixellot for our youth baseball camp enables us to provide the players and their families a powerful and unrivaled package of content to remember their time here,” said Rick Abbott, CEO of CSAV. “Through Pixellot, we can now bring the highest quality video coverage of games and our festival events for young players and their families. Alongside reliving great memories, this is an invaluable platform to attract more young people to the national pastime.”