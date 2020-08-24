Crunchyroll Debuts Four New Membership Tiers and Platform Features

Crunchyroll announced today that they have added four new membership tiers for their service. The Japanese anime-centric streaming service was previously available for free with ads or without ads for $6.95/month. The service was also offered in a VRV bundle with Rooster Teeth, Nick, Shudder, Boomerang and Curiosity Stream for $9.99.

Now, Crunchyroll has the Free, Fan, Mega Fan and Ultimate Fan subscription tiers. The free tier will maintain its old model with ads. This option gives viewers access to new episodes one week after premiere.

The Fan tier is ad-free and gives viewers access to Crunchyroll’s anime library of more than 1,000 titles and 30,000 episodes alongside immediate access to simulcast series day and date with premiere in Japan. Fans also get access to Crunchyroll’s library of digital manga as well as one stream. It costs $7.99 per month.

The Mega Fan tier is available for $9.99 per month and is also ad-free. This tier gives fans all the benefits from the Fan tier and also allows for offline viewing and four concurrent streams. The Mega Fan tier also gives access to a special benefit for the Crunchyroll store providing $15 off a purchase of $100 every three months.

The Ultimate Fan tier is available for $14.99 per month and includes all the perks of the Mega Fan tier. However, this plan allows for six concurrent streams instead of four, as well as an annual Ultimate Fan member swag bag. Ultimate Fan subscribers also get access to a special benefit for the Crunchyroll Store providing $25 off a purchase of $100 every three months as well as exclusive access to the purchase of Ultimate Fan merchandise.

The new tiers will rollout with new updates to the Crunchyroll Android and iOS applications, which begin today. While they won’t be available for everyone immediately, updates are expected to rollout to all users by September.