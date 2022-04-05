CW Launches New App as Streaming Home of Primetime, CW Seed Series

 Skip to Content
On Tuesday, The CW announced the launch of the new CW App, which will serve as the exclusive home to the latest episodes and seasons of The CW’s primetime programming as well as for the library of digital series from CW Seed. The free, ad-supported app merges the two sets of libraries into one streaming home resulting in over 1,000 hours of content that is available for free without login, subscription, or authentication.

Whether it is getting caught up with all of the action from the Arrowverse, reliving all of the family drama on “All American,” or embracing the craziness of “Riverdale,” the new CW App has you covered.

“The CW was one of the first broadcast networks to fully embrace streaming as a way to serve our core young audience, and the new CW App is the natural next step in our growth and evolution, as we are now the only network with a single unified brand across all of our platforms - linear, streaming and social - all CW,” the networks’ President of Streaming and Chief Branding Officer Rick Haskins said. “With this new CW App, we are providing fans with one destination to catch up with their favorite current CW series and at the same time discover full seasons of highly-bingeable shows from the CW Seed catalog, increasing overall engagement with all our programs and allowing the brand to live its most authentic self.”

The new app comes while the network is exploring a possible sale that could change the face of its operations. And while the future of the network — and its catalog of popular, youth-skewing shows — is up in the air, the new CW App will continue to be the home for new their original programming, with even more shows debuting new episodes this spring.

The app will allow fans to watch new episodes of “Naomi” and “All American: Homecoming,” as well as full seasons of “Superman & Lois,” Kung Fu,” and “Walker.” The app is also the new home for alternative series “March” and “Great Chocolate Showdown.”

The new CW App is available for free on all virtually all major platforms, including Roku, Fire TV, LG Smart TVs, iOS, tvOS for Apple TV, Google Play, Android TV, VIZIO, UWP, Xbox One, and more.

