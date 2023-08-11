DAZN Launches Five Free Streaming Channels on Pluto TV in Europe, Latin America; What Can You Stream on Service in US?

Free ad-supported TV (FAST) channels are an ideal medium for sports news. They allow users to get caught up on their favorite teams and leagues for free, and they give streamers a way to drive customers toward a paid subscription platform where they can see actual games live.

DAZN is the top digital sports distributor in Europe and is also quite active in Brazil, holding the rights to NFL football, NBA basketball, top soccer leagues like the English Premier League, LaLiga and much more. To supplement that wide array of coverage, DAZN is adding five new streaming channels to Paramount’s free streaming platform Pluto TV in European and Latin American territories, some of which even grant users the ability to watch live matches.

The channels soon to be offered on Pluto TV in Europe and Latin America include:

DAZN X PLUTO TV INTERNATIONAL FOOTBALL (Available in Austria and Germany): See live games from the top soccer leagues in Spain, France and Italy, as well as cup tournaments like Carabao Cup, FA Cup and Coppa Italia, alongside weekly highlight shows, headlined by “Die DAZN x Pluto TV Fußballshow.”

DAZN DARTS X PLUTO TV (Available in Austria and Germany): Watch live events, including coverage of the World Cup of Darts, World Matchplay and more as part of its plan to offer 18 darts events every year. The channel will also provide on-demand content exclusive to Pluto TV.

DAZN FIGHTS X PLUTO TV (Available from August 28 in Germany and Austria): A nightly channel that offers MMA, boxing, wrestling, and coverage of European UFC fights from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m., 365 days a year.

DAZN HELDINNEN X PLUTO TV (Available from August 28 in Germany and Austria): Featuring live broadcasts and highlights from women’s sports like the UEFA Women Champions League, Ladies Professional Golf and more. The channel will also offer features and documentaries about fan-favorite stars, either live or on-demand.

DAZN WOMEN FOOTBALL (Live on Pluto TV in Denmark, Sweden, Norway, France and Latin America): Offering complete, round-the-clock coverage of women’s soccer, including one live match from Liga F every week throughout the season. It will also carry 19 games from the UEFA Women Champions League, including two semifinal matches and the final itself.

“We are thrilled to join forces with DAZN and bring such a strong selection of sports content to Pluto TV viewers, including exclusive coverage for Football, Darts and Fights in Germany and Austria,” said Olivier Jollet, EVP at Pluto TV. “This partnership showcases our commitment to providing exceptional content to our audience, making sport, including niche disciplines such as Darts, more accessible to a wider audience. We are also happy to offer Pluto TV viewers unparalleled access to some of the most prestigious women’s competitions, empowering them to witness the talent, excitement, and passion of female athletes through two channels dedicated to women sports.”

What Can You Watch with DAZN in the United States?

The fragmented nature of sports broadcasting rights in the U.S. means that DAZN does not quite have the power to stream as many sports as it does internationally. But the service does offer a wide selection of combat sports, including MMA, boxing, and wrestling from Matchroom USA, Bellator, Golden Boy Promotions, World Boxing Super Series and more. Niche sports like pool, darts and even chess are also available on the service, and it even offers a combat sports-themed FAST channel called “DAZN Fight Zone” for free on Pluto TV for American customers.