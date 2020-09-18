DC Universe Switches From Streaming to Comics, ‘Harley Quinn’ Heads to HBO Max

Streaming DC Universe will no longer house original series. It will re-brand as a comic-book subscription service called DC Universe Infinite.

DCU becomes DC Universe Infinite January 21, 2021. Fans get access to 24,000+ comic books at launch, digital-first comics, such as “Aquaman: Deep Dives” and “Batman: Gotham Nights,” and DC fan events. A global expansion is planned for next summer.

The news isn’t a surprise.

Streamer DC Universe kicked off in September 2018, but delivered a slim TV output. Conversely, HBO Max has been developing major DC projects, as both are part of WarnerMedia. DC Universe’s future has been uncertain for a while, given its sister streamer has more muscle.

One sign of the change: “Harley Quinn,” starring Kaley Cuoco, as been renewed for its third season at HBO Max, rather than DC Universe. “Titans” and “Stargirl” are also moving to the streamer.

These moves follow earlier migrations: Major DC projects such as “A Green Lantern” series and “Strange Adventures” became part of HBO Max’s inventory a few months ago.

The revamped service will be available online at DCUniverseInfinite.com, iOS and Android devices for $7.99 a month or $74.99 a year.

Next February 1, all DCUI subscribers, existing members, or those joining during the pre-order offer window, will receive a voucher redeemable at the DC Shop. Annual subscribers get a $25 voucher; monthly subscribers get a $10.