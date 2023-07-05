DEAL ALERT: Amazon Prime Members Save Big on Paramount+, STARZ, More Streaming Services Ahead of Prime Day

Prime Day may not officially start until Tuesday, July 11, but Amazon doesn’t think you should have to wait that long to start watching new episodes of “Outlander” or “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” at a steep discount!

Amazon is offering its Prime members the chance to sign up for premium streaming services like MGM+, Paramount+, STARZ, Cinemax, and more ahead of the official annual savings days next week. Most of these platforms are offering deals in the ballpark of $0.99 per month for two months, so you’ll be streaming in style for the rest of your summer at a price that won’t break the bank!

Get Paramount+ with Showtime for 50% off for two months | Users will be able to enjoy the entire Paramount+ and Showtime libraries without ads, plus get a live 24/7 stream of their local CBS affiliate for $5.99 per month. After two months, the price reverts to the regular $11.99 per month.

Save 50% off two months of AMC+ | Enjoy shows like “Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches” and the new smash-hit “The Walking Dead: Dead City” with no commercials for $4.49 per month for two months, then $8.99 per month after.

Subscribe to Amazon Music Unlimited and MGM+ for $0.99 for three months | Amazon is bundling two of its most popular services together in one incredible offer here. Users will be able to access top-quality movies and TV on MGM+, and will get one of the top music streamers on the market for a total of $2.97 for three months. Prices revert to $5.99 per month for MGM+ and $8.99 monthly for Amazon Music Unlimited after 90 days.

Get two months of STARZ for $0.99 each | If you’ve been anxiously awaiting new episodes of “Outlander” or want to catch up on the “Power” franchise, this is the deal for you. Prime subscribers can get two full months of access to STARZ for just 99 cents each adding up to less than $2 for 60 days of streaming.

Snag a PBS Masterpiece subscription for $0.99 per month for two months | If you’re a devotee of PBS’s Masterpiece Theater, you won’t want to miss out on this deal. Instead of the regular $5.99 monthly fee, you can get a PBS Masterpiece account for $1.98 total for two months.

Grab ViX Premium for $0.99 per month for two months | One of the top Spanish-language streamers on the market, ViX Premium offers ad-free streaming of original shows and movies for users of all age groups. The service is normally $6.99 per month, but this early Prime Day deal gives you access for 99 cents per month for two months!

Subscribe to Britbox for $0.99 for two months | Yet another $0.99 for two months offer, this one aimed at Anglophiles. Britbox has classic series like “Doctor Who” and “Mr. Bean,” all available to stream on-demand and ad-free. Once the two-month period ends, the price reverts to $7.99 per month.

Get two months of Cinemax for $0.99 each | See blockbuster movies with no ads, and download titles to watch on the go with your discounted subscription to Cinemax! Once your two months are up, your price will shift to $9.99 per month.

Grab Noggin for $0.99 per month for two months | If your kids are climbing the walls this summer break, Noggin and its lineup of kids shows like “PAW Patrol” and Nickelodeon hits is a great way to calm things down. You’ll get access for $0.99 until September, meaning you’ll be covered until back-to-school time.

Get Acorn TV for $0.99 per month for two months | If $6.99 per month is too much to pay for your British TV fix, then this is your chance to snag an Acorn TV account and start streaming “Happy Valley” and other series immediately for less than $1 per month!

Watch PBS Kids for two months for just $1.98 | Another offer for families with kiddos, this streamer gives you top-quality PBS kids shows, plus educational content and much more at a steep discount from the normal $4.99 monthly fee.

See Lifetime Original movies for $0.99 per month for two months on Lifetime Movie Club | Christmas in July is here, and that means the holidays are just a few clicks away on Lifetime Movie Club. Users can grab it for just $0.99 per month for two whole months, instead of the normal $4.99 monthly rate.

Subscribe to ALLBLK for $0.99 per month for two months | This streamer offers premium TV series and original movies specifically designed for Black audiences, and right now users can get an awesome discount over the usual $5.99 monthly subscription fee.

Hallmark Movies Now available for $0.99 per month for two months | If a Lifetime Movie Club subscription doesn’t fully scratch your Christmas in July itch, head over to the channel that started it all and get Hallmark’s heartwarming originals for $1.98 for two months.

See stunning PBS Documentaries for $0.99 per month for two months | Get access to hundreds of original, high-quality PBS documentary movies and series on PBS Documentaries, which normally costs $3.99 per month to access.

Watch A&E Crime Central for $0.99 per month for 60 days | True crime lovers won’t want to miss out on this deal, and A&E Crime Central’s library of more than 1,500 hours of ad-free documentaries.