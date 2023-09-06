DEAL ALERT: AmEx Cardholders Can Save Up to $217 on Disney Bundle, Fubo, Max, and Paramount+

If you’re looking to save on your streaming bill, American Express cardholders can get some great deals these days. While offers do vary by card, The Streamable confirmed these four deals are available at least on the Blue Cash Preferred card. Consult your American Express deals page to verify the deals that may be available to you.

Want to binge the best entertainment for kids, adults, and sports fans? The Disney Bundle is your one-stop solution. When you sign up, you’ll get Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+.

As long as you choose a bundle over $12.99, you’ll get a $7 credit each month for the next year.

So that would include:

- Trio Basic ($12.99): Disney+ (With Ads), Hulu (With Ads), ESPN+ (With Ads)

- Trio Premium ($19.99): Disney+ (No Ads), Hulu (No Ads), ESPN+ (With Ads)

- Duo Premium ($19.99): Disney+ (No Ads), Hulu (No Ads)

Disney+ is home to Disney animated classics, Pixar, Star Wars, Marvel, The Simpsons, and The Muppets. It’s home to dozens of crowd-pleasing hits, including 13 of the 20 highest-grossing films of all time. You’ll see original Star Wars shows like “The Mandalorian,” “The Book of Boba Fett,” and “Obi-Wan Kenobi,” and Marvel shows like “WandaVision,” “Loki,” and “Ms. Marvel.”

Hulu gives you “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “Only Murders in the Building,” “Nine Perfect Strangers,” “Dopesick,” “The Dropout,” and “Pam & Tommy.” The TV library has a lot of classic shows like “Twin Peaks,” “Cheers,” “The Golden Girls,” “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” “The X-Files,” “Frasier,” and “Home Improvement.” Hulu is also the home to great shows from FX like “What We Do in the Shadows,” “Atlanta,” “Fargo,” “The Bear,” “Welcome to Wrexham,” and “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.”

ESPN+ is a jolt of adrenaline for any sports fan. You’ll see thousands of live sporting events, original shows like Peyton’s Place, the entire library of “30 for 30,” and exclusive written analysis from top ESPN insiders.

How to Get the AmEx Deal:

Sign Up Now $7.99+ / month disneyplus.com Get Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ for just $12.99 a month ($13 savings).

Save $75 on Fubo

If you love sports, Fubo is one of the best live streaming services available. You’ll get 25 of the top 35 cable channels, along with your local channels: ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, Telemundo, The CW, and Univision.

Fubo offers a 1,000-hour DVR to record all your favorite shows and events.

If you’re not sure if Fubo is right for you, the service offers a free trial.

For each month you’re subscribed, AmEx will give you $25 back. You can use this deal three times for a total of $75.

How to Get the AmEx Deal:

Go to your AmEx app and click “Offers” on the bottom Find the Fubo offer under “Entertainment” Press the + button to add the deal Go to Fubo's site and sign up, using the AmEx card you added the deal to You’ll get a statement credit on your billing statement within 90 days after 10/1/2023

This deal expires October 1.

Get $25 Off 1 Year of Max

Max brings you the best of HBO with great shows like “Succession,” “The Last of Us,” “Euphoria,” “The Sopranos,” “The Wire,” “Veep,” and “Curb Your Enthusiasm.” You’ll also get an amazing movie library with modern hits and classics from the past 100 years of film.

If you sign up for any Max annual plan over $99, AmEx will give you $25 back.

How to Get the AmEx Deal:

Go to your AmEx app and click “Offers” on the bottom Find the Max offer under “Entertainment” Press the + button to add the deal Go to Max's site and sign up, using the AmEx card you added the deal to You’ll get a statement credit on your billing statement within 90 days after 11/5/2023

This deal expires November 5.

Save $33 on Paramount+ with Showtime

Paramount+ is a great value for any streaming fan. With massively popular movies, gripping originals like “Tulsa King,” “1923,” and “Special Ops: Lioness,” and access to any NFL games airing on your local CBS station, Paramount+ provides a treasure trove of entertainment.

It’s an especially good service for kids, since you’ll get access to the biggest hits from Nickelodeon, like “PAW Patrol,” “SpongeBob SquarePants,” and “Blue’s Clues.”

If you spend $11 or more, AmEx will give you $11 cash back each month, up to a total of $33.

To spend that much, you’ll also get Showtime. That means you’ll be able to watch “Yellowjackets,” “Billions,” “American Gigolo,” “Dexter,” “George & Tammy,” “Your Honor,” “Homeland,” “Ray Donovan,” and “Shameless.” Showtime also has top-notch horror and documentary libraries.

How to Get the AmEx Paramount+ Deal:

Go to your AmEx app and click “Offers” on the bottom Find the Showtime offer under “Entertainment” Press the + button to add the deal Go to the Paramount+ site and sign up, using the AmEx card you added the deal to You’ll get a statement credit on your billing statement within 90 days after 12/15/2023

This deal expires December 15, 2023.